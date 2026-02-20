Elks helping kids step forward in style

Partnering with the school district, the lodge is donating shoes and socks to students in need.

Youth in the Nye County School District's Students in Transition Program recently received brand new shoes from Big 5 Sporting Goods, thanks to the efforts of the Pahrump Elks Lodge. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Helping with the delivery and shoe fitting at Floyd Elementary School this month were Pahrump Elks Exalted Ruler Pete Kurylowicz, Pat and John Loetterle, who chair the shoe program every year, and two members, Mark and Sylvia Jennings, along with Nye County Students in Transition lead Karen Suriano-Mertz, third from right. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

This February, the Pahrump Elks invited the Pahrump Valley Times out to one of its shoe deliveries at a Pahrump area school, where several students in the Nye County Students in Transition Program were fitted for new shoes which were paired with new socks as well. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Elks Lodge #2796 has many programs that benefit the community, including its "Stepping into the New Year" project in which students throughout the Nye County School District are provided with new shoes and socks. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

A pair of new shoes and some socks may seem like a simple thing to many but for the members of Pahrump Elks Lodge #2796, they know that these items can make a big difference in the life of a child in need.

That why the lodge works each year to equip youngsters in the Nye County Students in Transition Program with these necessities through its “Stepping into the New Year” project and brand-new shoes in all sizes and styles, along with the socks to go with them, recently made their way onto the feet of youth throughout the county.

“The shoe program is for all the schools in Nye County,” Pahrump Elks Lodge Secretary Mary Jean Hendrie explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “We deliver and fit the shoes for the schools in Pahrump and this year, Pahrump area schools received 168 pairs of shoes and a minimum of two pairs of socks to go with each set of shoes. The shoes for Beatty, Amargosa and Tonopah are purchased by the Nye County School District and mailed to those three communities’ schools.”

The students receiving these shoes have all been identified as homeless by the Nye County Students in Transition Program, which focuses on providing assistance to youth who either do not have a home or, more often, those who simply do not have a stable, safe living environment. As such, Hendrie said the privacy of the students is paramount to the success of the program and the lodge is never made aware of the names of those receiving shoes.

As to how the lodge is able to provide shoes to several dozen students every year, it all comes down to the Elks National Foundation.

“Our members donate to the Elks National Foundation, which goes into an account and earns interest. Using that interest, the foundation returns approximately $1.50 for each dollar we donate, in the form of grants,” Hendrie detailed.

A long-term project that is close to the hearts of many local Elks, the “Stepping into the New Year” initiative was expanded last year to include socks, all of which are provided directly by the members of the lodge.

“Pat and John Loetterle have chaired the project for many years,” Hendrie added. “Pat and John work with the Nye County School District to determine how many pairs of shoes are needed and the school district then places an order with the Big 5 store in Pahrump. When the order is ready, Pat and John go and pick it up. The school district sets up a schedule with the schools and lets Pat and John know the dates, locations and times. When the project is completed, our lodge then pays the school district for the cost of the shoes.”

Each student receiving a pair is also sent home with a little note for their families reading, “Through the Stepping into the New Year project, sponsored by Pahrump Elks Lodge #2796, Big 5 Sporting Goods and the NCSD Students in Transition program, we are pleased to provide your child with a new pair of shoes.”

For more information on the Pahrump Elks Lodge call 775-751-2796.

