EMERGENCY CALLS: A rundown of Pahrump Valley Fire & Rescue dispatch reports

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Outbuilding fire

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services crews responded to a report of a building fire along the 600 block of West Hickory Street at approximately 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Upon arrival, they found an accessory outbuilding structure fire at the rear of the property.

Crews managed to quickly extinguish the blaze and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, according to Chief Scott Lewis.

No injuries following rollover crash

Later that day, Pahrump fire crews were dispatched for a single-vehicle rollover crash just before 8 p.m., in the area of Highway 160 and Betty Street. A person was medically assessed but declined to be transported to the local hospital, Lewis said.

Building fire

On Sunday, June 25, fire crews responded to a structure fire along the 4800 block of South Laughlin Road at approximately 2:30 p.m.

Crews arrived on location and found a light smoke condition emanating out of the structure.

Lewis said crews quickly commenced an offensive exterior attack of the source, where they controlled and extinguished it with no further extension.

Vacant structure fire

On Thursday, June 22, crews responded to a structure fire with visible flames showing at a residence on the 4500 block of South Money Street.

“It was also initially reported that there may be occupants trapped within the structure,” Lewis said. “I arrived on location and confirmed a working fire with fire showing through a window at the front of the building. I quickly determined that all occupants were out of the structure without injury.”

Lewis went on to state that crews commenced an offensive objective, which means they entered the building to fight the fire and quickly controlled it with no further extension.

Faulty sprinkler system

“This was found to be a vacant structure,” Lewis noted. “The building was equipped with a sprinkler system which failed to activate. The two persons that we found near the entrance were taken into the care and custody of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office, and the exact cause of fire is under investigation. There were no injuries reported.”

Suspicious fires

Also on Thursday, June 22, crews were dispatched to two additional fires.

Lewis said the first had crews respond to a suspicious blaze along the 1600 block of East Honeysuckle Street at approximately 4 p.m.

Crews, Lewis said, arrived to find a rubbish fire within a structure, which was quickly controlled.

There was no extension and the cause of the fire is thought to be suspect in nature, and is under investigation.

That incident was followed up by another structure fire just a short distance away on Honeysuckle at approximately 5 p.m.

“Crews arrived to find a rubbish fire within the structure,” Lewis said. “There were no injuries and that fire is also under investigation, as it appears to be related to the original one.”

Crash sends two to area hospitals

Two people, including a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy were transported to area hospitals following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 160 and Basin Avenue on Friday, June 23, at approximately 2 p.m.

Crews arrived to find a “significant-impact” collision where one patient met flight criteria and was transported by Mercy Air to UMC Trauma in Las Vegas, while the second patient was transported to Desert View Hospital.

The cause of that crash is under investigation.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com. On Twitter: @pvtimes