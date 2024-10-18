Emergency personnel rescue man on Shadow Mountain

Nye County Search and Rescue crews were activated after a reported suicidal man scaled Shadow Mountain and threatened to jump.

Nye County Search and Rescue crews were activated after a reported suicidal man scaled Shadow Mountain and threatened to jump following a dispute with his wife, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Joe McGill told the Pahrump Valley Times that 911 dispatchers received a call that a man was going to commit suicide.

“He was climbing up the mountain near his home, which was Shadow Mountain, and said that he was going to jump,” McGill said.”

McGill said a deputy made contact with the man by way of phone.

“He was basically talked out of it, but by then, he was at a point where he was kind of stranded on a ledge,” McGill noted. “The man said that he recently had surgery and he was in pain, but not injured. He basically needed assistance to get back down, so we activated search and rescue.”

McGill said the crews drove ATV vehicles as far as they could with two deputies and scaled the mountain, which was about 400 to 500 feet, according to deputies.

“It was a serious climb, but they made contact with him and assisted him down,” he said. “It took a while to get search and rescue activated and ready to go, and it took probably at least 45 minutes to get up him back down.”

Despite expending county resources to rescue the man, McGill said that no criminal charges will be filed against him.

No injuries were reported.

