Nye County Animal Shelter Pebbles is a 9-month-old female kitten wishing for a family to call her own.

Nye County Animal Shelter Major is a 12-year-old male Labrador retriever and German Shepherd mix who is looking for his forever home.

Nye County Animal Shelter Annabelle is a 2-year-old female bluetick coonhound mix looking for a new best friend.

Animal shelters all around the country strive every day to meet the needs of the pets they serve but they are often overburdened, with shelter populations pushing the limits of capacity. One of the most effective ways to ease the strain on these organizations is for prospective pet owners to make the choice to adopt rather than shop.

In an effort to encourage adoption, the BISSELL Pet Foundation is teaming up with shelters for its autumn Empty the Shelters initiative and the Nye County Animal Shelter is excited to be taking part.

“Fall in love with a shelter pet… during Empty the Shelters,” a press release from BISSELL reads. “BISSELL Pet Foundation, a national animal welfare organization dedicated to ending pet homelessness, is prompting a national call for adoption this fall with its Empty the Shelters reduced-fee adoption event from October 1-15. Nye County Animal Shelter will participate along with more than 390 shelters in 44 states. To help deserving shelter pets find loving homes, BISSELL Pet Foundation sponsors reduced adoption fees during each nationwide event.”

Nye County Animal Shelter Manager Kristi Siegmund said the shelter was honored to have been invited to participate once again, after having seen a successful Empty the Shelters endeavor in May.

“We are open seven days a week now,” Siegmund stated. “We have over 70 dogs available for adoption right now and almost 30 cats and kittens up for adoption.”

She noted that in the previous month, the shelter had taken in 80 stray pets who’d managed to escape their homes but many of them had been reunited with their owners, about two dozen of which were returned because they had been microchipped.

“I just want to remind everybody, microchips do reunite your animals,” Siegmund remarked. “They are a huge piece that can help get your animals back to you.”

Fortunately, anyone adopting a new family member from the Nye County Animal Shelter won’t have to worry about microchipping, as all adopted pets come fully vaccinated, spayed or neutered and microchipped.

“Right now, our nation’s animal shelters are in crisis with too many pets coming in and not enough adoptions to keep up. Euthanasia rates have hit a three-year high and healthy, adoptable pets are at risk due to space constraints,” foundation founder Cathy Bissell stated. “BISSELL Pet Foundation’s Fall National Empty the Shelters offers a chance for the community to save lives through adoption while creating space for shelters to help more pets. If you can’t adopt, fostering can also make a life-saving difference. Deserving pets across the country are counting on us.”

Getting its start in 2016, the Empty the Shelters initiative has assisted in hundreds of thousands of pets finding their forever homes and is now known as the largest funded adoption event in the country. Right now in Nye County, there are dozens of dogs and cats awaiting a loving family and with fees dropped to just $20, shelter officials are hoping to see a successful turnout.

“BISSELL Pet Foundation and Nye County Animal Shelter urge families to research the pet they are interested in adopting, as well as adoption requirements. For more information on adopting or donating to Empty the Shelters, visit BISSELLPetFoundation.org and 24PetConnect.com,” the press release directs.

The Tonopah Animal Shelter is also included in the event, by appointment only.

For more information contact the shelter at 775-751-7020.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Know Before You Go

■ Cat and dog adoption fees reduced to $20 until October 15

■ 1580 E. Siri Lane, Pahrump, NV

■ 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. seven days a week.

■ The shelter utilizes the Fear Free for Shelter program approach to reduce stress to the animals.

■ All interested adopters can find photos and more details on adoptable animals at 24PetConnect.com