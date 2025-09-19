Ensuring Pahrump will ‘Never Forget’ — PHOTOS

Pahrump fire chief Scott Lewis presented commemorative coins to each of the first responders attending this year's 9/11 Memorial Ceremony, a special token that was donated by one of the event's attendees. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

For millions of Americans, the words “Never Forget” are more than just a phrase – they are a promise to always remember the events of Sept. 11, 2001, when the entire nation was rocked by a series of horrific terrorist attacks.

Here in the Pahrump community, the Pahrump Valley Rotary Club is the driving force behind the local effort to keep the memory of that tragic day alive. Each year since 2016, when the club established its First Responders Reflection Area at the Calvada Eye, Rotarians have hosted a ceremony to mark the anniversary of 9/11 and this year’s event saw another strong turnout.

“Welcome everybody! It’s always heartfelt to see everyone come out,” Rotary Club President Barbara Thompson greeted the crowd that Thursday morning. “I want to thank you all for not forgetting.”

Taking in the many faces of those who were in attendance - ranging from public officials to first responders, from young to old and of varying backgrounds - Thompson recalled the days following the terrorist attacks, when communities all across the nation saw an upsurgence of patriotism and unity.

“This reminds me of Sept. 12, 2001,” Thompson remarked. “I was still working at Bank of America inside Albertsons and I was approached by several people who wanted to give money, give money, give money. So, we started a candlelight vigil that Friday after work… and it was a very heartwarming and moving thing to see about 8,000 people up and down Highway 160, holding candles for the people in 9/11.”

Rotary Club past president Roy Mankins, who was a key proponent of the construction of the First Responders Reflection Area, also spoke about his recollections of that day and why building the reflection area was so important to him.

“This is a very sad occasion,” Mankins began. “I was sitting at my kitchen table that morning watching the news and then I had thought it had cut to a movie, because these planes were flying into the Twin Towers and there was smoke and people jumping out of windows. It was a moment I will never be able to forget.

“But the thing that really affected me was, watching first responders run into the smoke as the Towers were collapsing,” he continued. “So, a few years ago, I was starting to get annoyed because it seemed like history was just forgetting 9/11. Well, I discussed with the club and we decided to build this area so the history would not die… It gives us a place for all of us to come together and remember.”

The 9/11 Memorial Ceremony included a presentation of the colors by the Nye County Sheriff’s Office Honor Guard and an invocation from Pastor Robert Roth of Pahrump SDA Church. A tolling of the Rotarian bell was incorporated into the program, ringing out at the precise time that each of the four hijacked airplanes crashed while Rotarian Charles Lavoie narrated the timeline. Several guest speakers were invited to share their thoughts, including Nye County Sheriff Joe McGill, Nye County Commissioner Ian Bayne, former commissioner Frank Carbone, KPVM-TV’s Mikey Roohan, resident Reva Braun and Nevada Assemblyman Greg Hafen II.

“Today we gather, 24 years later, to remember the morning that changed our nation and the world forever,” Hafen stated as he opened his remarks. “Since then, this date, Sept. 11, has come to symbolize unity, resilience and remembrance. It is a day we have promised to never forget. We remember those who were lost, but also those who survived and still bear the physical and emotional scars.

“We honor the selflessness of the first responders who ran toward danger, many of whom would suffer illness from the recovery efforts,” Hafen went on. “We continue to hold close to families who live every day with the weight of that morning. The vigilance, the courage and professionalism of our first responders, then and now, are deeply appreciated… So let us never forget, not just what we lost, but also what we found in each other — strength, unity and an enduring commitment to honor those who are no longer with us.”

Also a guest speaker at the event was Pahrump Valley Fire Chief and Director of Nye County Emergency Management Scott Lewis, who used his time to honor his fellow first responders. He asked every deputy, firefighter, paramedic and member of Southern Nye County Search and Rescue to step forward to be recognized. Then, as a special token, one of the event attendees had provided Lewis with commemorative coins that he distributed to each of the first responders.

During his remarks, McGill too focused on the value of the country’s first responders before making a personal plea in reaction to the recent assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“The bravery of our firefighters, police officers, paramedics and ordinary citizens reminds us of the courage and resilience that this country defines. We must never forget the lives lost, the families forever changed, and the unity that we felt as a nation in the days that followed,” McGill declared. “Let us carry that spirit of unity forward, not only today but every day, and remain committed to protecting one another and standing strong in the face of adversity.”

Then, adding to what he had previously prepared for his speech, McGill urged, “We need to stop the hatred. Whether the hatred is racial, ethnic, political. The political hatred that took place yesterday is unacceptable in this nation.”

