Evening traffic stop leads to drug and DUI arrest

On Saturday, Dec. 27, at approximately 7:39 p.m., a Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputy watched a white Ford F-150 with no visible vehicle registration traveling north on North Blagg Road.

The deputy activated their emergency lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop. Upon making contact with the truck, the deputy found a female driver as the vehicle’s only occupant. The woman provided her driver’s license and told the deputy she is currently out of custody on her own recognizance and not supposed to be out past 6 p.m.

According to an arrest report, the woman claimed she was outside because she needed to buy a drink and cigarettes.

The law enforcement officer then requested a warrant and driver’s license check on the woman. Dispatch confirmed the woman had a valid driver’s license. Dispatch then told the deputy the woman’s own recognizance conditions require a 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew, no possession of illegal narcotics or alcohol, and that she is subject to search.

When asked if it was all right to have her vehicle searched, the woman agreed. A secondary deputy arrived on scene to help with the search. Nothing was found in the suspect’s vehicle.

The woman was also searched, and police found a used piece of tin foil in her pockets. Inside the tin foil was a blue pill with an “M” imprinted on it. Upon investigating the pill, it appeared to be oxycodone, and the woman did not have a valid prescription for it.

After agreeing to a field sobriety test, the woman told law enforcement officers that she had smoked heroin that morning.

A tow truck was called, and the woman was transported to Desert View Hospital for a blood draw. After the blood draw was completed, she was taken to the Nye County Detention Center.

According to the arrest report, the suspect was charged with one count of driving under the influence (second offense) and one count of Schedule II drug possession (second offense).

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

The printed version of this story incorrectly stated the suspect had a valid prescription for the blue pill found during the search. She did not.