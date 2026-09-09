Fall events at Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge

A night sky viewing event will be held on Friday, Oct. 9 at Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge. (Peter Pearsall/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Nature journaling sessions will take place at the refuge on Sept. 12, Oct. 24 and Nov. 14. (Emma Humphreys/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is holding various events throughout the fall season this year. (USFWS/fws.gov)

Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge is inviting the community to attend its upcoming fall events. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service-managed site said that at these programs, attendees, regardless of age, “can connect with nature, learn from experts, and celebrate the unique wildlife and habitat of the refuge.”

Journaling in nature

Ash Meadows is holding nature journaling sessions on Saturday, Sept. 12; Saturday, Oct. 24; and Saturday, Nov. 14, with each beginning at 1 p.m.

During these events, attendees will uncover the world of nature journaling, including its art and science. The refuge describes the activity as “a creative way to observe and record the natural world.”

There are limited spots for the sessions, so those interested in participating must call beforehand to RSVP. New and experienced journalers are invited to take part since all materials are provided.

Desert oasis skies

Ash Meadows, alongside Oberlin College, will be hosting a night sky viewing on Friday, Oct. 9 from 6 to 9 p.m. At this event, attendees will have the opportunity to explore the refuge’s evening firmament and learn about nighttime ecology.

Visitors to this event are asked to arrive at the visitors center by 6 p.m. and remain for the program’s length, so night vision of participants can be best conserved. A nighttime ecology talk will start at sunset and the evening of sky viewing will follow.

Red light flashlights will be provided, but attendees can also bring their own red light flashlight, binoculars and chairs. Non-red-light flashlights and any light-up shoes or clothing are not allowed at this program. RSVPs are required since space is limited for this event.

Scavengers program

Ash Meadows will be offering its “Thankful for Turkey Vultures (and Other Scavengers)” program during November.

This educational self-guided activity lets visitors decorate feathers for the refuge’s life-size turkey vulture and learn about scavengers’ vital role in the ecosystem. This program is accessible all November long in the visitors center. Ash Meadows encourages participants to take part at their own pace.

For more information about Ash Meadows’ upcoming events and to RSVP, contact (775) 372-5435 or visit fws.gov/refuge/ash-meadows.

The above programs are all held at the refuge’s visitors center, 8757 E. Spring Meadows Road, Amargosa Valley, Nevada. The visitors center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

Upcoming fall events at Ash Meadows National Wildlife Refuge.