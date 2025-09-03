Fall Fest security debated

Petrack Park is the home of the Pahrump Fall Festival, where hundreds of vendors, a carnival, rodeo, car show, live music and much more comes together to create a celebration of the shifting seasons and with huge crowds descending on the park, security is a must. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Fall Festival is a highly-anticipated event for not just residents but visitors from all over, with thousands of people heading to Petrack Park each year to enjoy the fun. To ensure the event stays as safe as possible, town and county officials have decided on utilizing both a private security company and Nye County Sheriff's Office deputies. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Fall Festival has roots that go back over five decades and the now four-day occasion attracts thousands of people every year, filling Petrack Park with excitement and activity in celebration of the coming autumn season. Of course, with crowds of this size, there also comes the opportunity for crime and other problematic incidences to arise, making security a key part of the event.

As the town of Pahrump prepares to host another year of festival fun, its decision to utilize private security alongside area deputies stirred up some indignation among local law enforcement officials. But after a discussion at the latest Nye County Commission meeting, additional funding has been allocated to ensure the Nye County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is able to fully staff this massively popular event.

“The Fall Festival is one of the biggest public events in our county. In the past, this event has been secured by deputies and has worked because deputies bring training, authority and resources to handle whatever may come up,” John Tolle, speaking on behalf of the Nye County Law Enforcement Association, declared at the commission’s August 26 meeting. “In recent years, that coverage has been reduced or replaced by private security. This year, we were told that deputies would be budgeted back in but once again, part of that money is being diverted to pay for a security company.”

Tolle asserted that town funding for the event should be put toward NCSO deputies, who have the power to cite or arrest individuals, a statement echoed by Sheriff Joe McGill.

“This is taking money out of the pockets of our personnel and giving it to people who can’t do what is necessary,” McGill told commissioners. “They have no law enforcement authority. I am not against this in the way of being a visible deterrent, that is a very good thing. But criminals know that private security officers cannot arrest them. The most they can do is stabilize the situation and call 911 and we will respond.”

This was the crux of the issue, with McGill explaining that there should be a certain number of deputy hours dedicated to the Fall Festival, as those on regular patrol may not be able to respond in a timely manner.

“The staffing plan we came up with was to provide what I believe to be the appropriate number of (sheriff’s) personnel during the days and evenings,” McGill stated, adding, “During any given shift, we are fully staffed in Pahrump, with up to five deputies on day shift. We can’t take deputies off the street for issues at the park.”

Under the sheriff’s original security plan, the cost to provide deputies for the festival came to just below the $6,000 mark and provided for three days of festival patrols, leaving off the Thursday of the event, which is generally sparsely attended. However, he said he was then contacted by town staff and asked to reduce his costs to $2,500, which he did not feel was adequate.

When the subject opened for board discussion, commissioner John Koenig interjected that he was not in favor of hiring outside security in the first place. “Our cops get paid to do a job,” Koenig stated. “They work here, they live here, we pay them to do what they do and they do it well.”

Pahrump Town Administrator Courtney Kenney responded by explaining that there was a signed contract in place with the company Code 4 Security that has already been paid, the amount of which came to $6,000. Furthermore, she said the use of a private security company was started in 2024 and is intended to bridge any gaps in case a major law enforcement response is needed elsewhere in town while the festival is underway.

“Our issue is, if deputies cannot stay at the festival, where we need them the whole time, that does create an issue for the public being safe and employees being safe,” Kenney remarked.

Commissioner Debra Strickland said she felt a combination of both security measures would be satisfactory, with her fellow board members emphasizing that they desired to see a full complement of NCSO patrols for all four days.

To that end, Koenig made the motion to issue a festival permit for the Fall Festival with the condition that the sheriff’s office have presence in the park all four days, at a cost not to exceed $8,000. Commissioner Ian Bayne offered a second and the motion passed with all in favor.

The Pahrump Fall Festival is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 25 through Sunday, Sept. 28 at Petrack Park. For more information visit PahrumpNV.gov or call 775-727-2825.

