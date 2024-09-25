Fall Festival brings fantastic fun — PHOTOS

The Pahrump Fall Festival returned for its 59th year this past weekend and thousands of area residents and visitors turned out to ring in the harvest season with all sorts of uproarious fun.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Performers took to the main stage to entertain the crowds throughout four days of Fall Festival fun.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Fall Festival included lots of games and activities for families, such as the hula-hoop contest.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Youngsters were able to enjoy some time expressing their creative side at the Fall Festival.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Prize-winning fruits and veggies were proudly displayed at Fall Festival, showing just what kind of garden items can be successfully produced locally.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Castles and dragons were crafted with finesse for the Fall Festival Arts and Crafts/Food and Horticulture exhibit.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The long-lived art of spinning wool was on display at the Fall Festival Arts and Crafts/Food and Horticulture exhibit.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Auto enthusiasts were able to take in a variety of different cars, trucks and other modes of transport at the Fall Festival car show.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Flashy rides off all shapes and sizes were included in the Fall Festival car show.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Hosting the famous roasted corn booth, Southern Nye County Search and Rescue raised funds to support the group's nonprofit organization at the Pahrump Fall Festival.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Kids lined Hwy. 160 for the Fall Festival Parade, where they were able to gather up plenty of treats and goodies handed out by the parade entrants.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Valley High School Trojans Girls Soccer team celebrated their triumph last year while marching in the Fall Festival Parade.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Miss Pahrump and her court were delighted to take part in the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Professional auctioneer Ski Censke is well-known for his dedication to the Pahrump community and was honored as this 2024 Pahrump Fall Festival Parade Grand Marshal.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Goodies fly through the air as a parade participant tosses them to the eagerly awaiting crowd at the Pahrump Fall Festival.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Knights of Columbus dressed to theme at the Pahrump Fall Festival.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A young princess waves to the crowd with sword held aloft at the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times With a theme of "Medieval", many Fall Festival Parade entrants were true to the time period with knights battling aboard one entry.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Working as a team, rodeo competitors strive to rope a calf as it sprints around the McCullough Arena.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times One of the Pahrump Fall Festival's most traditional features is the rodeo, which took place both Sept. 20 and 21 at McCullough Arena.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Sweeping down the giant slide, a couple of Fall Festival attendees were clearly enjoying their night.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The carnival is always a popular attraction at the Fall Festival, drawing plenty of youngsters and the young at heart for thrilling rides.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Pahrump Fall Festival brought joyous smiles to thousands over four days of fun.

The Pahrump Fall Festival returned for its 59th year this past weekend and thousands of area residents and visitors turned out to ring in the harvest season with all sorts of uproarious fun.

Kicking off the evening of Thursday, Sept. 19, the Fall Festival ran through Sunday, Sept. 24, offering four days of excitement that could tempt just about anyone out to Petrack Park.

Attendees enjoyed the ever-popular rodeo over two nights of rowdy competition, a pulse-pounding carnival full of rides and midway games and lots of entertainment on the main stage.

The festival also included a car show featuring an array of autos in all shapes and styles, an Arts and Crafts/Food and Horticulture exhibit highlighting the skills of local artists and gardeners, cornhole and horseshoe tournaments and an abundance of vendors with a wide variety of merchandise for shoppers to peruse.

The longstanding event also saw a return of one of its most quintessential elements, the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade, which attracted a huge crowd along Highway 160, all eager to see what this year’s parade entrants had put together.

Organized by the Kiwanis Club of Pahrump, the parade theme was “Medieval” and with entrants taking the theme to heart with knights in armor, princesses and maidens, castles and dragons, it was widely considered to be one of the best parades yet.

Lose something at Fall Festival? Claim it!

The Pahrump Fall Festival offers plenty of opportunities for fun and laughter but amid all the excitement, sometimes items can get misplaced. To help attendees retrieve anything that might have been left behind, the town has established a Fall Festival Lost and Found.

If readers believe they lost a wallet, purse, cell phone or other personal item at the Fall Festival, check with Courtney Kenney or Arlette Ledbetter at the town of Pahrump Tourism Office, 400 N. Highway 160, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.

"If no one is available at the building during those hours, call Courtney at 775-513-2688," the town advised.