Fall Festival brings fantastic fun — PHOTOS
The Pahrump Fall Festival returned for its 59th year this past weekend and thousands of area residents and visitors turned out to ring in the harvest season with all sorts of uproarious fun.
Kicking off the evening of Thursday, Sept. 19, the Fall Festival ran through Sunday, Sept. 24, offering four days of excitement that could tempt just about anyone out to Petrack Park.
Attendees enjoyed the ever-popular rodeo over two nights of rowdy competition, a pulse-pounding carnival full of rides and midway games and lots of entertainment on the main stage.
The festival also included a car show featuring an array of autos in all shapes and styles, an Arts and Crafts/Food and Horticulture exhibit highlighting the skills of local artists and gardeners, cornhole and horseshoe tournaments and an abundance of vendors with a wide variety of merchandise for shoppers to peruse.
The longstanding event also saw a return of one of its most quintessential elements, the Pahrump Fall Festival Parade, which attracted a huge crowd along Highway 160, all eager to see what this year’s parade entrants had put together.
Organized by the Kiwanis Club of Pahrump, the parade theme was “Medieval” and with entrants taking the theme to heart with knights in armor, princesses and maidens, castles and dragons, it was widely considered to be one of the best parades yet.
Lose something at Fall Festival? Claim it!
The Pahrump Fall Festival offers plenty of opportunities for fun and laughter but amid all the excitement, sometimes items can get misplaced. To help attendees retrieve anything that might have been left behind, the town has established a Fall Festival Lost and Found.
If readers believe they lost a wallet, purse, cell phone or other personal item at the Fall Festival, check with Courtney Kenney or Arlette Ledbetter at the town of Pahrump Tourism Office, 400 N. Highway 160, Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m.
"If no one is available at the building during those hours, call Courtney at 775-513-2688," the town advised.