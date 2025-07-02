Fall Festival tickets on sale

Purchase your passes only from official sellers.

The town of Pahrump announces that carnival and rodeo tickets for the Fall Festival are now on sale. This year’s festival will be held September 25-28, with four days of fun, food and family festivities.

An All-Day Carnival Pass is $35 (cash only, no online sales) and rodeo tickets are $15.

Purchase your passes and tickets only from official sellers to avoid disappointment. They are available at these official locations:

■ Pahrump Tourism, 400 N. Highway 160

■ Shadow Mountain Feed and Tack, 2031 W. Bell Vista Ave.

■ Valley Electric Association, 800 Highway 372

This year the carnival hours will be:

Thursday, Sept. 25: 5 p.m. to midnight

Friday, Sept. 26: noon – midnight

Saturday, Sept. 27: noon – midnight

Sunday, Sept. 28: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Fall Festival carnival is operated by Brown’s Amusement.

Visit the Fall Festival webpage at pahrumpnv.gov/302/Pahrump-Fall-Festival for more info.