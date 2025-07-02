78°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Fall Festival tickets on sale

Staff report
July 2, 2025 - 4:47 am
 

The town of Pahrump announces that carnival and rodeo tickets for the Fall Festival are now on sale. This year’s festival will be held September 25-28, with four days of fun, food and family festivities.

An All-Day Carnival Pass is $35 (cash only, no online sales) and rodeo tickets are $15.

Purchase your passes and tickets only from official sellers to avoid disappointment. They are available at these official locations:

Pahrump Tourism, 400 N. Highway 160

Shadow Mountain Feed and Tack, 2031 W. Bell Vista Ave.

Valley Electric Association, 800 Highway 372

This year the carnival hours will be:

Thursday, Sept. 25: 5 p.m. to midnight

Friday, Sept. 26: noon – midnight

Saturday, Sept. 27: noon – midnight

Sunday, Sept. 28: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Fall Festival carnival is operated by Brown’s Amusement.

Visit the Fall Festival webpage at pahrumpnv.gov/302/Pahrump-Fall-Festival for more info.

MOST READ
LISTEN TO THE TOP FIVE HERE
THE LATEST
Crew members with Morales Construction and Top Rank Builders started work on clearing and gradi ...
Donations kick off dog run project
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Morales Construction is providing free groundwork to support local shelter animals.

For those who want to detonate some fireworks on their own this holiday, the Pahrump Fireworks ...
Officials urging safety this 4th of July
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The sheriff’s dept. will be stepping up enforcement on illegal fireworks use.

Getty Images
Letters to the Editor

I thought the 6/20/25 illustration was hilarious! I learned some new things about a few people on your map.