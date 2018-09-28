Fall Festival underway in Pahrump

The Fall Festival is underway in Pahrump and locals and visitors have enjoyed carnival rides, food and fun. The festivities go on through the end of the weekend.

Horace Langford Jr./Pahrump Valley Times The carnival portion of the Pahrump Fall Festival is always a crowd-favorite among the younger attendees of the fall festival. Festivities continue through Sunday.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times On Saturday September 29, a stretch of Highway 160 between Dandelion Street and Oxbow Avenue will be closed for the annual Pahrump Fall Festival Parade, from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., according to Nevada Department of Transportation officials. During that time, traffic will be re-routed onto Calvada Boulevard and Wilson Road.

Elena Cordero-Arms / Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Live entertainment, food and fun is planned for the 2018 Fall Festival. Friday's (today's) events are scheduled to get underway at 11 a.m. for Vendors and carnival rides.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Vendors ready for the start of the 2018 Fall Festival on Sept. 26, 2018. Festivities started on Thursday and continue through the weekend.

Hundreds of people are expected to make their way to Pahrump for the 54th Annual Pahrump Fall Festival, a four-day-long event that launched this year on Sept. 27 at Petrack Park at 150 N. Nevada Highway 160, near the corner of Basin Avenue and the highway.

Festivalgoers will experience midway games, carnival rides and food and craft vendors. The 2018 event this year is being dubbed “Modern Country with Attitude,” and will also feature bull riding, mega trucks, motocross, live entertainment and other fun.

Vendors and the carnival rides will begin on Friday at 11 a.m. and are scheduled to be open until 10 p.m., though some of the ride operators might stay open later should there be demand, according to the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce, which organizes the event. The festival has no fees, though some of the events that occur during the festival do have an entrance fee.

Festivalgoers will enjoy mega trucks, freestyle motocross and bulls on Friday and Saturday at the McCullough Memorial Rodeo Arena, according to the schedule from the chamber. Tickets are available at the gate for those who haven’t picked them up yet.

The cost of tickets for Friday’s festivities will be $25 for each night for adults, and kids ages three through 13 will be charged $15 at the gate for each night of the event.

On Friday and Saturday, the main event starts at 7 p.m. and a pit party begins at 5:30 p.m. at the arena on each night.

Other festivities include a tuff truck and off-highway vehicle competition. The event will be held at the arena at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Admission is free to spectators and the cost to compete is $30, with sign-ups starting at 10 a.m. The payout is the pot plus $100, according to details on the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page.

A parade is also planned to start at 9 a.m. on Saturday and begins at Highway 160 and Oxbow Avenue. Highway 160 shuts down at 8 a.m. that day for the parade that travels about two miles down the highway south to Dandelion Street.

On Sunday, the arena will have a team roping competition and barrel racing competition starting at 8 a.m., the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce reports. There is no cost to attend and event times vary throughout the day.

The hours for vendors and carnival rides on Saturday are planned to be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. On Sunday, vendors and carnival rides start at 11 a.m. and are scheduled to shut down at 4 p.m.

Festivalgoers can find information on events at pahrumpchamber.com/fall-festival

