Fall in love with balloons at the Hot Air Rally in the Valley

Residents and visitors will have the chance to watch as hot air balloon teams inflate their conveyances before lifting off into the sky to drift around above the town. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Jets of flame will light up the dark night at the Balloon Glow, just one of the fun features set for the Hot Air Rally in the Valley. (Pahrump Valley Times file)

Hot air balloons will create a magical backdrop in Petrack Park over Valentine's Day weekend at the Hot Air Rally in the Valley, which will feature a full 30 hot air balloons, along with music, vendors, games and much more. (Pahrump Valley Times file)

If readers don’t already have some exciting plans for their Valentine’s Day weekend, consider marking the calendar for the return of one of the area’s biggest community events, a hot air balloon festival.

Dubbed the Hot Air Rally in the Valley, this event will sweep attendees into a world of love and laughter, food and fun, with so much in store that just about everyone - from lovebirds to longtime couples to those celebrating their own self-love - will be able to find something to enjoy.

“The Hot Air Rally in the Valley is more than an event,” the website states. “It’s the revival of a beloved Pahrump tradition. After years of quiet skies, we are proud to bring back the magic, the color and the community spirit of hot air ballooning to our town.”

Lead event organizer Kelli Sater said preparations for the large-scale community gathering are well underway and she feels the team is poised for a very successful event.

“So far, things have been going great, especially considering we only had six months to put this together,” Sater told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “We also had AmeriGas contact us and they are donating the propane to the pilots. Saving us that cost, they have really made this event possible, it’s such a generous donation! There are 30 pilots signed up and eager to bring this event back to Pahrump.”

Sater is the special events coordinator for Wrecking Ball Entertainment, the company behind the return of the balloon festival. Hosted by the Pahrump Valley Chamber of Commerce for eight years and then by the Dubin family in partnership with Balloons Over Pahrump for one year, the last event of this type took place in 2022. It was such a popular activity, however, that Sater felt it was time to revive the event and, utilizing her extensive network and a dedicated team, she is pleased to have been able to put it all together.

“We have based the weekend around Valentine’s Day by creating a romantic theme, interactive contests, competitive games and a date weekend experience for couples to enjoy,” Sater detailed. “Our vendors are battling it out with the ‘Cupid’s Market Showdown’, where they will compete to get attendees’ votes for the best decorated booth.

“We will have Wandering Hearts Elopements on site doing weddings and vow renewals,” she continued. “We’re also creating an indoor ‘Taste of Pahrump Garden’, with local businesses showcasing their locally made products for guests to sample. We’ll have morning launch parties with mimosas, bloody Marys, music, tethered balloon rides, walk-through balloons and of course, the beautiful view of the balloons launching into the morning sunrise.”

In addition to all the fun already mentioned, there will be a Balloon Glow hosted the Friday and Saturday nights of the event, with hot air balloons set out across the venue that will light up the night with their flaming burners, lending a luminous look to the darkened park. The Lover’s Lane Car and Motorcycle Show is set for that Saturday, as well, and will feature a variety of rides for auto enthusiasts to view.

“We have so much more planned, it’s too much to list it all,” Sater remarked. “Everyone will have to come and see it for themselves!”

The Hot Air Rally in the Valley is set for Friday, Feb. 13 through Sunday, Feb. 15 at Petrack Park. Rally hours will be 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Vendors will open at 9 a.m. daily.

For more information, a complete festival schedule or to sign up for specific activities, visit PahrumpRallyintheValley.com

