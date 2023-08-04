Family rescues pair stranded in Death Valley

This year, may be the deadliest yet for heat-related fatalities at national parks.

National Parks Service Two Star Towing removed a sedan from the salt flats in Death Valley National Park on July 27, using a skid-steer to minimize additional off-road damage. A pair got stuck there earlier last month and was rescued by a family of tourists.

A pair of adventurers who lost their way while driving through Death Valley National Park were rescued by a family touring the area last month.

Two Star Towing on July 27 removed their vehicle from the salt flat where they got stuck weeks earlier , carefully using a skid-steer to minimize additional off-road damage.

Charges and fines are pending. The men were issued a mandatory court appearance for illegal off-road driving and the resulting damage to the park on July 4.

“The park visitors got lost while navigating by GPS,” according to a Park Service officials. “They took a wrong turn onto West Side Road, and drove back and forth on the gravel road for about three hours. Around midnight, they became concerned about running out of gas, and decided to drive directly across the salt flat to Badwater Road. Driving off-road is illegal in Death Valley National Park. In this case, it could have cost their lives.”

A walkabout

Both men then walked about a mile to Badwater Road, officials said, where they then walked 12 miles north along the paved road.

“They split up around 3 a.m., and one man walked another 6 miles north and was picked up by other park visitors around 8 a.m.,” according to officials. “They drove him to Furnace Creek, where he was able to call for help.”

A short time later, the same family that picked up the first man then drove back to pick up the second man, where they transported him to Shoshone, Calif., where he displayed symptoms of heat illness and was then transported by ambulance to Desert View Hospital.

The lowest temperature that evening was 90 degrees.

Officials did not indicate whether the men were sufficiently prepared to tour Death Valley, but the adventurers are lucky to be alive.

Deadly year

This year, may be the deadliest yet for heat-related fatalities at national parks.

Since June, more people have died from extreme heat in national parks than normally would during an entire calendar year, according to the National Park Service, which reported that at least seven people have died in parks from possible heat-related causes.

A 71-year-old man died at the Golden Valley trailhead in Death Valley National Park in July as temperatures hit 121 degrees. It marked the second suspected heat-related fatality in two weeks at the park.

A 65-year-old man died at Death Valley on July 3 after he was found in his vehicle, which likely had no functioning air conditioning.

Death Valley National Park claimed 41 lives between 2010 and 2020.

Visitors to the park should have a plan and be prepared before traveling to the remote location. GPS navigation can be unreliable, as there is no cell phone service in most of the park.

Visitors are also advised to travel with an up-to-date standard road map.

Follow the rules

“It is safest to stay on paved roads during the summer heat,” said Superintendent Mike Reynolds. “Death Valley is an awe-inspiring place that demands our utmost respect and preparedness. We urge visitors to exercise caution and adhere to park rules. Don’t drive off established roads because it damages the environment and can turn deadly.”

Driving off-road is illegal within Death Valley National Park, as vehicles can harm plants and animals such as the desert tortoise and often leave tracks that can scar the desert for decades.

