Feed your face while supporting foster youth

With the start of a new year, Advocates for Children of Rural Nevada (ACORN) is turning its attention to preparations for the coming months and as a nonprofit that relies heavily on fundraising, that means its time for the return of Crab Fest. What is hands down ACORN’s largest annual fundraiser, Crab Fest will offer residents the chance to have a cracking good time while devouring a delicious dinner but if readers want to score tickets, they’ll need to do so quickly. With just 200 available, these tickets will go faster than the crab at Crab Fest.

“I am excited to announce that tickets for the 2026 Crab Fest are now on sale,” ACORN Executive Director Kathie McKenna stated. “Ticket prices remain the same as last year at $100 per ticket. This event supports our nonprofit program of supporting foster children in the court system; we are the voice for those children! Your generous support helps to keep our doors open.”

As McKenna noted, ACORN’s mission is to provide support to youth who are in foster care by giving them a personal advocate who can focus on representing the child’s wishes and best interests. To do this, ACORN recruits, trains and supports volunteer guardian ad litem who are then assigned to cases involving foster children in Nye and Esmeralda counties. This helps make certain that the child’s voice does not get lost among all of the legalities, paperwork and motions filed in court. Crab Fest is a crucial part of the ACORN operation, bringing in thousands of dollars each year that is put to use in keeping ACORN’s volunteer foster youth advocacy program going.

For those unfamiliar with Crab Fest, this event features an all-you-can-eat menu of Dungeness crab flown in fresh especially for the occasion. But you don’t have to be a seafood lover to chow down at Crab Fest, as roasted chicken will be served, too, along with sides and desserts. The feast itself may be a major headliner for the event but that’s not all Crab Fest has to offer. Some spectacular prizes will be up for grabs, as well, with raffles, the always popular Crab Net and both silent and live auctions.

“We also have raffle tickets still available for a week’s vacation in beautiful Princeville, Kauai,” McKenna added, referring to ACORN’s Hawaii Vacation Raffle, which offers a stay at the Gold Crown and TripAdvisor Certificate of Excellence holder Ali’i Kai Resort.

“You have your choice of weeks to use it, from a Saturday to a Saturday, starting from the date of the drawing through December 2026. Along with the vacation, the winner will receive $1,500 cash for them to use any way they want – airfare, car rental, luau tickets, new bathing suit, you name it! Second prize will be a gorgeous handmade Hawaiian quilt and $500 cash.

“Tickets for the raffle are $75 each and these tickets are limited to 350. Buy as many as you want to increase your chance of winning. The drawing will be held at Crab Fest,” McKenna continued, adding, “The money we receive from this raffle will help us due to the loss of grant funding… Thanks to each and every one of you who help to better the lives of the foster children we serve in our community. See you in February!”

Crab Fest 2026 is set for Saturday, February 7 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Road. Doors will open at 5 p.m. with dinner to be served at 6 p.m.

Tickets can be reserved by calling 775-505-2272, emailing info@ACORNV.org or stopping by the ACORN office at 621 S. Blagg Road.

For more information visit ACORNV.org

Want to be a Crab Fest sponsor? Here's how

Crab Fest is the largest fundraiser of the year for Advocated for Children of Rural Nevada and sponsors play a major part in ensuring this event is a success each year.

There are two levels of sponsorship available for Crab Fest 2026, Pirate and Captain.

Pirate's Table sponsorship is $625 and comes with five tickets and a table for five, a half-page ad in the event program and mentions in all event promotions. Captain's Table sponsors receive 10 tickets, a table for 10, a full-page program ad and mentions in all promotions.

Businesses, organization and individuals interested in sponsoring Crab Fest can contact ACORN at 775-505-2272 or info@ACORNV.org