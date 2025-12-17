Fill your heart and your plate at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner

Everyone is invited out to partake of this free, festive gathering from the Pahrump Holiday Task Force.

The Community Christmas Eve Dinner will include specially designated tables for area veterans in an effort to honor them for their service to the country. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

Santa Claus will be taking some time this month to visit the Community Christmas Eve Dinner and guests will be able to get some photos with the man of the season as their children share their Christmas wishes. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Community Christmas Eve Dinner is just one week away and the Pahrump Holiday Task Force is looking forward to a day full of festivities and community as people gather for the event. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times file)

It’s that time of year again when family and friends all across the valley are eagerly anticipating the coming Christmas holiday, with its array of festive delights, feasting and cheer.

For those who may not have plans and want to have a merry little Christmas with their fellow community members, the Pahrump Holiday Task Force will be waiting with open arms at the Community Christmas Eve Dinner.

This annual gathering is one of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force’s four flagship annual events, each of which has one simple goal: that of bringing people together for a day of celebration.

From Easter to the Fourth of July to Thanksgiving and Christmas, the task force strives to give area residents, both families and individuals, young and old and of all backgrounds, the opportunity to enjoy a free meal as well as good company. It’s a big effort that the task force takes on but one that its members are very proud to be a part of.

“Preparation for this year’s Community Christmas Eve Dinner are going well,” task force leader Linda Wright-Smith told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “We’re going to be serving ham and turkey, along with mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, veggies, rolls and dessert. Santa Claus will be joining us, too, so be sure to bring the kids out to see him. And we will have our coat room open again this year, with knitted hats, coats, jackets and blankets to hand out to anyone who needs them. We’re looking forward to having the community join us for a fun-filled day!”

In the days leading up to the Community Christmas Eve Dinner, volunteer recruitment is crucial, as the task force cannot handle the event all on its own. Additional hands to decorate, prep the meal, serve, welcome guests and clean up afterward are always needed and anyone willing to lend a hand this year is encouraged to sign up. Volunteers are needed for both Tuesday, Dec. 23 and Wednesday, Dec. 24.

“Positions are as follows: buffet server; pie table; drink table; table resetter; garbage runner; greeter; drink server; veterans’ table server. Then, if we have enough volunteers, we will have table servers and pie servers,” task force volunteer coordinator Nichole Walters announced on the nonprofit’s Facebook page. “To get on the sign-up sheet, please text 517-715-7198 the following information: volunteer or volunteers’ first and last name; start-end time and date; what position you would like; if a sitting position is needed. Please choose as long or short of a time as you want. Can’t wait to see how many want to help at this event!”

The Community Christmas Eve Dinner is slated for Wednesday, Dec. 24 at the NyE Communities Coalition Activities Center, 1020 E. Wilson Rd. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the event will run until 2 p.m.

To donate or volunteer contact PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com and follow the group on Facebook for updates on their activities.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Donate to help keep our community warm this winter

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force is collecting donations of winter-weather clothing to give away at its Community Christmas Eve Dinner.

Donations can be made at the following locations:

■ Valley Electric Association

■ Denny's (near Albertsons)

■ The Salvation Army

■ Sunflower Fashions