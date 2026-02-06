Finding stars among Pahrump’s youth — PHOTOS

The Giving Tables at Dry Creek's Teen Night are kept in the restrooms, allowing youth to grab what they need - from hairbrushes to deodorant to razors - without having to ask for it. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

As part of Teen Night, Dry Creek has started the "Giving Table", which features all kinds of useful products available for any teen who needs them, with no questions asked. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Dry Creek is only a few weeks in to its new Teen Night events and they are already proving popular, with a total of 182 teens turning out for the most recent event. Before entering the building, all attendees are greeted by security to ensure they do not have any prohibited items with them. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The scene at Dry Creek was busy with activity the night of Friday, Jan. 30, with Teen Night bringing out dozens upon dozens of local youth for a night of fun in a safe, supervised environment. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Malia Miller, center, is one of two local teens chosen to record their own music with Nashville star Wild Bill Young. She and her fellow teen and close friend Avery Sampson have already started, too, with recording sessions resulting in four songs so far. (Wild Bill Young/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Wild Bill Young poses with local teens Malia Miller, second from left, and Avery Sampson, second from right, following a performance at Rosemary Clarke Middle School. These two young ladies have been chosen for their singing talent to record songs with this Nashville music star. (Wild Bill Young/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times)

Dry Creek launched its weekly Teen Night this month and Wild Bill Young, a Nashville singer-songwriter renowned for his ability to blend styles ranging from country to hip-hop, is helping lead the charge.

Alongside his close friend and Dry Creek owner Ria Jean Schumacher, he is pouring time and effort into making sure this event is not just a great time for all, but one full of opportunity by actively scouting for area talent. As a music star himself, Wild Bill Young knows just what it takes to make one and he’s certain he’s already found it - right here in this dusty, rural desert town. Local middle school students Avery Sampson and Malia Miller have exhibited such intriguing and melodic voices that they have been hand-picked by this music-industry expert to record their very own songs.

An event intended to provide a safe place to chill with friends and have fun, Teen Night offers youth just that – a local hangout, complete with music, security and a bevy of activities to keep them entertained. And to top it off, Schumacher and Will Bill Young are both on scene each Friday night – along with a slew of staff, volunteers and even security guards - getting the youth hyped up, building relationships and learning about their wants and dreams in order to create an ever-evolving event. It was at the very first Teen Night event, during a karaoke session, that Wild Bill Young’s ear was caught by Avery’s crisp, bird-like bell tones.

“I just noticed something different in her voice,” Will Bill Young told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Something pure. So, I’m watching her and that’s when I started noticing something different in her look. Then I started noticing something different in her spirit. It all just came together. I saw America’s sweetheart, a true Cinderella.”

Shortly afterward, Wild Bill Young made a trip to Rosemary Clarke Middle School to capture some video of Avery while she was performing and it was at that same school performance that Malia also caught his attention.

“We were just supposed to come out for Avery so we were in the back, but when Malia was singing, we had to start walking down and getting some video of her,” he said. “She’s great, too, really an amazing voice.”

It wasn’t until after he’d decided to take Malia under his wing and the school performances were over that he realized the two girls are actually great friends. Of course, both were very excited to share in this opportunity.

“Avery has the really high pitch, whereas Malia has those strong bottom tones,” Wild Bill Young explained of the teens’ voices. “So, I got two snipers from both sides. I came here looking for talent that I would have dust off and found talent I’d have to raise my bar just to live up to. They raised the bar for a country star.

“To get to work with such covert stars, who were waiting to explode? This is like a dream to me,” he continued. “A lot of people might think, these kids are lucky to be working with me. But really, I’m lucky to work with them. I have found out here real, authentic talent like I haven’t found anywhere else. I’ve been all over the country and the best talent I have seen – the most raw, the most untouched, the most bottled up – seems to be here.”

Avery and Malia’s songs will be released over the course of February, along with Wild Bill Young’s new record, all of which will be available on multiple music streaming platforms.

These two young ladies are far from likely to be the only ones to earn themselves the chance to record their very own records with this country-hip-hop star, however. He is ever on the lookout for talent and Dry Creek is currently seeking teen bands, to perform and be scouted by Will Bill Young, too.

It’s all a part of the event’s mission to give teenagers a safe place to have fun, relax and maybe even have their talents brought to the attention of the world. “I know there are more kids, there are more gold nuggets in this dirt out here and that’s what I’m digging up,” Will Bill Young remarked.

He’s giving up quite a lot to be in Pahrump, far from the Nashville scene where he was busy touring and readying for his own new record to be released this month but he feels he is in the place he needs to be at this point in time.

“I feel like a den mother and there’s no feeling like that,” he remarked. “I don’t care about the big celebrity stuff I’m missing, it doesn’t matter. It’s for the kids. They are an honor and a privilege to work with, to get to know. I’m never bigger than the kids, it’s them who count.

“Me and Ria had a dream for these kids and we wanted that dream to be the same as these kids’, for them to be as big and go as far in this world as possible,” he concluded. “And Ria has worked her butt off to do this, I just am so proud of her. She works effortlessly, tirelessly, 24/7 to prepare for this, to be able to do this for these kids.”

For more information on Teen Night visit Dry Creek Saloon’s Facebook page.

Wild Bill Young – a unique blend in the music industry

Originally hailing from St. Louis Missouri, William Henry "Wild Bill" Young is a Nashville musician known for his unique style combining country and hip-hop.

Sporting cowboy attire edged with a definite hip-hop vibe, Wild Bill Young has written, recorded and produced an array of music, from his first single "Next Train to Nashville" to "Helping Hand" to "On My Way" and many more, with collaborations with a variety of platinum-selling producers too, such as Steve Blast, Mo Beatz and Willie Woods.

Aside from his musical career, Wild Bill Young is also known for his philanthropic work with youth. This is something he is passionate about due to his own troubled youth, which cemented his understanding that young people need safe social environments and access to opportunities to pursue their own dreams.