Fire crew responds to East Wall St. blaze

Early Thursday morning on July 17, at approximately 1:40 a.m., Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue was dispatched to East Wall Street for a report of a structure fire.

Fire crews arrived on scene, finding a fifth-wheel trailer heavily embroiled by flames. The fire from the RV had also spread to an excess of personal belongings, secondary property structures, ground cover and trees.

The fire crew executed a defensive exterior attack and extinguished the fire, without it spreading further beyond the property or causing additional damage.

Safety of the property’s occupants was initially unclear, but neighbors called attention to the absence of the family’s car. At that time, it was believed that the residents weren’t present when the fire occurred. It was later determined that the property’s inhabitants were away during the time of the fire.

Chief Scott Lewis confirmed there were no injuries and the fire is still being investigated.

Gold Town Casino

On Tuesday, July 22, at 6:30 a.m., a report came in about a possible fire at Gold Town Casino. When fire crews arrived on the scene, they discovered a light electrical haze in the building.

Power was shut off to the entire building, then restored, so that on-site and external electricians could fix the issue. Chief Lewis confirmed there were no injuries.

Gothic and Cat Canyon wildfires

Chief Lewis confirmed Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue has not been requested to help fight the Gothic Fire and the Cat Canyon Fire. Lewis explained that those fires are being handled by federal resources and are inaccessible to their local departments. He added that Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue will intervene only if they are requested to.

Burn moratorium remains in effect

Chief Lewis also emphasized that Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue’s burn moratorium is still in effect until late fall.

“Please, no open or controlled burning. We’re getting several calls per day for people who continue to burn,” explained Chief Lewis. “As a result, we’ve had fires that have damaged personal property and almost caused injury to people. So we want to remind [the community] the burn moratorium is there for their safety and protection.”

