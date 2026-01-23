Fire crews respond to motorhome in flames

Crews also responded to a two vehicle-crash that was followed by a Nevada Highway Patrol arrest.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue extinguished a motorhome and wooden garage fire on Thursday, Jan. 15. (Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue)

A motorhome caught fire on the west side of town last Thursday evening, where rescue crews treated one injured victim.

“While crews were responding, we observed a large dark-colored smoke column developing,” Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis said.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were initially dispatched to Pueblo Road, where the fire occurred on Jan. 15 at approximately 5 p.m.

When crews arrived on scene, they found a Class A motorhome used as a fixed structure fully engulfed in flames. The fire had also extended to a wood-framed garage that was in close proximity. One civilian at the scene was injured, medically treated, and transported to Desert View Hospital. The fire is under investigation but is believed to be accidental in nature.

“The fire was quickly controlled with no further extension,” Lewis said.

Arrest follows two-vehicle crash

Rescue crews were dispatched for a two-vehicle accident on Barney Street, with an initial report of entrapment. The rollover accident resulted in an arrest.

When rescue crews arrived on scene, they found all occupants outside the vehicles. One sedan had rolled over as a result of the two-vehicle collision. The other vehicle was a truck pulling a fifth-wheel trailer.

A Nevada Highway Patrol officer was dispatched to the scene at approximately 5:39 p.m.

“Significant damage was sustained by both vehicles,” Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times.

According to a Nevada Highway Patrol arrest report, the man driving the truck did not have a valid driver’s license.

The man told law enforcement he had consumed marijuana and alcohol approximately 30 minutes to one hour before the crash occurred.

According to the report, during his initial interaction with authorities, the man first claimed he was not the driver and then later claimed that he was.

The officer noted in the report smelling freshly smoked marijuana upon approaching the man’s vehicle and further noted the suspect had bloodshot, watery eyes.

Four white pills were found on the suspect without a prescription. The pills were marked “T192” and appeared to be Oxycodone Hydrochloride.

A warrant was obtained for a blood draw, and the man was transported to the Nye County Detention Center.

The incident resulted with the man being charged with two DUI offenses, a driving without a license offense, an intersection stop failure offense, a scheduled substance possession offense, and a false statement to obstruct an officer offense.

The woman who had been driving the rolled-over sedan sustained significant injuries and was flown to a trauma center in Las Vegas by Mercy Air.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com