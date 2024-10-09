Fire crews respond to multi-vehicle crash on Hwy. 160

One person was transported to Desert View Hospital following a multi-vehicle crash along South Highway 160.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Lewis told the Pahrump Valley Times that the collision occurred on Friday, Oct. 4, at approximately 8 p.m.

The call was initially dispatched as a vehicle versus building, which was unfounded, Lewis said.

Driver extricated

“Upon arrival, there was a vehicle that came the rest on its side and the driver was entrapped, but crews found four additional vehicles in the parking lot of the Nevada State Bank where a pickup truck came to rest on its side after colliding with a commercial van,” he said.”

Lewis went on to say that the lone occupant in the truck was mechanically entrapped.

“Once command was established, crews extricated the driver without incident, and determined that nobody else wanted to be medically assessed, or transported,” Lewis noted. “The one person that was entrapped was transported to Desert View Hospital.”

The exact cause of the crash is now under investigation by the fire department and the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Contact reporter Selwyn Harris at sharris@pvtimes.com or on X, formerly Twitter: @pvtimes