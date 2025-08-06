Fire crews respond to West Street building in flames

Recent fire events in Pahrump and a reminder for safe driving from Chief Scott Lewis.

On Tuesday, July 22, at approximately 10:50 p.m., Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue was dispatched to West Street for a reported structure fire.

Crews found heavy flames burning through the roof of a one-story family home. The building appeared to be unoccupied and had no vehicles parked outside it, which indicated the structure was uninhabited.

There were no fire hydrants in the area, so water was brought on scene. Crews then quickly controlled the fire.

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Chief Scott Lewis confirmed the fire was suspect in nature. The fire is currently being investigated by the Nevada State Fire Marshal, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue, and the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Desert vehicle fire

On Thursday, July 24, at approximately 1 p.m., Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue received a report of a vehicle fire in the desert east of Sheri’s Ranch Brothel.

When crews arrived, they found a car mostly consumed by flames. Crews put out the fire with portable fire extinguishers since apparatus was unable to make it to the scene due to its location.

Chief Lewis confirmed there were no injuries. He also confirmed the fire is suspicious and is currently being investigated.

Unauthorized controlled burn on East Commanche Drive

On Saturday, July 26, fire crews were dispatched to East Commanche Drive just before 10 p.m. for a report of an unauthorized controlled burn.

When crews arrived on scene, they confirmed there was an illegal burn happening at the rear of the property. The homeowner was ordered to extinguish the fire and provided information about the town’s burn ordinance. Chief Lewis confirmed the homeowner was not cited for the burn.

Vehicle rollover

On Tuesday, July 29, Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue were dispatched just before 6 p.m. to a mutual aid assignment on Tecopa Road and Highway 160 for a report of a single-vehicle rollover accident with two people possibly not breathing.

Crews arrived at the scene to find the accident as described. There was evidence of a vehicle rollover, with multiple rotations, and the car resting upright. One person was entrapped in the car and declared deceased on scene. Another person was ejected from the vehicle and was also declared deceased on the scene.

Crews managed the incident until Clark County Metro Police arrived to take over the investigation, since the accident was in their jurisdiction.

Reminder for safe driving

Chief Lewis wants to remind Pahrumpians to drive safefly and be careful on the road.

“I want to remind everyone to be extremely cautious with driving,” said Chief Lewis. “We’ve had a number of motor vehicle accidents, and we just want to remind people to be safe out on the roadway.”

