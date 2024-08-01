Fire that destroyed Pahrump home likely started in garage

Emergency crews responded to a serious structure fire in the area of Adams Road and Rockaway Lane on Tuesday, July 30.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Crews fought through heavy smoke in a fire that destroyed a home at Adams Road and Rockaway Lane in Pahrump.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A home at Adams Road and Rockaway Lane was completely destroyed during a structure fire on Tuesday, July 30. The residents of the home reportedly drove themselves to Desert View Hospital.

Area first responders were dispatched to several emergency situations in Pahrump and Death Valley in recent days.

According to local officials, emergency crews responded to a serious structure fire in the area of Adams Road and Rockaway Lane on Tuesday, July 30.

Multi agency response

Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue crews, Nye County Sheriff’s Office units, along with crews from Valley Electric Association also responded to the scene.

The residence, the report stated, was completely destroyed by flames.

The fire’s origin according to reports, appeared to have started in the home’s garage and extended to an RV and stick-built structure.

Nye County Scanner Traffic indicated that the occupants of the home self-transported to Desert View Hospital.

Vehicle fire at Dantes View

Emergency crews from the Amargosa Fire Department along with Pahrump Valley Fire crews responded to the blaze.

The National Park Service, according to a news release said the park’s fire engine was unable to respond due to insufficient numbers of fire-trained staff available at the time.

However, park rangers did respond in patrol vehicles.

No injuries were reported.

Burned feet prompts medical response

On July 20, emergency crews responded to a report of a man who was rescued after burning his feet while standing on hot sand dunes.

According to the National Park Service, the man was rescued after suffering what’s known “full-thickness burns” on his feet at the Mesquite Flat Sand Dunes.

Park rangers believe the 42-year-old man from Belgium was taking a short walk on the sand dunes when he reportedly lost his footwear.

Due to communication challenges, park rangers were not able to determine if his flip-flops broke and were lost in sand, a news release stated.

The ground temperature at the time was estimated to be upward of 123 degrees, park officials say.

Good Samaritans assist

The man’s family reportedly called for help and recruited other park visitors, who carried the man to the parking lot area.

Park rangers determined that the man needed to be quickly transported to a hospital due to the severity of the patient’s burns and pain level, however Mercy Air’s helicopter was not able to safely land in Death Valley due to extreme temperatures, which reduce rotor lift, officials noted.

As a result, the man was transported by way of an ambulance to a landing zone at a higher elevation, where Mercy Air crews safely flew the patient to University Medical Center in Las Vegas.

Important reminders

Park rangers recommend that summer travelers to Death Valley National Park stay within a 10-minute walk of an air-conditioned vehicle, and not hike after 10 a.m.

Officials also recommend visitors drink plenty of water, eat salty snacks, and wear a hat and sunscreen.

Two fatalities on same day

On Saturday, July 20, two people died in Death Valley National Park, according to park officials.

Tony Balderrama, operations manager at Stovepipe Wells Village was found dead at his residence from apparent medical causes.

Balderrama, park officials say, had been a member of the Death Valley community for many years.

The National Park Service and Inyo County emergency crews responded to the scene, according to officials.

Woman takes her life at Death Valley.

On that same day, a Pahrump woman was found deceased inside her vehicle near CA-178.

Initial appearances are that the woman died by suicide, park officials said.

If you or someone you know is in emotional crisis, dial 988 for free and confidential support from the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The toll-free lifeline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

The service is available to anyone, and all calls are confidential.

