News

Firewood permit program underway

By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times
October 4, 2024 - 5:05 am
 

On a first-come, first-serve basis, the Spring Mountains National Recreation Area is offering firewood permits this month, via its annual Firewood Permit Program.

As stated in a news release, the agency is selling firewood permits by appointment only.

Appointments to purchase firewood permits will be available Monday, Oct. 7 through Friday, Oct.11, while the appointment scheduling period ends today, Friday, Oct. 4.

“A firewood permit for one cord of wood costs $40 and can be purchased with cash or a credit card,” the release said. “A cord is the amount of wood in a stack measuring four feet wide by four feet high by eight feet in length. There are 70 cords of wood available per household.”

Firewood permits, according to the release are for personal use only and are non-transferable and non-refundable.

Forest officials stress that it is extremely important for woodcutters to carefully read the comprehensive list of rules, regulations, and instructions they will receive with their permits.

Permit holders may cut and collect wood from Monday, Oct. 14 through Friday, Oct. 18, and must have the permit and load tags on hand.

For more information, call Brandon Buckley at (702) 515-5428, or email brandon.buckley@usda.gov.

