Fireworks Safety Site open this weekend

The Town of Pahrump announced the Fireworks Safety Site will be open for Memorial Day weekend on May 23, 24, and 25 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. each night, weather permitting.

The site will not be open on Memorial Day, Monday night.

The site is located at 3770 Fox Ave. at the corner of Fox Avenue and Gamebird Road.

Fireworks passes are required for entry and can be purchased for $5 at any fireworks retailer in Nye County. Up to five participants are allowed per site and all individuals setting off fireworks must be 18 or older — no exceptions.

The next Fireworks Safety Site opening will be June 29 through the Fourth of July, for Independence Day celebrations.