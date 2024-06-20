Fixing Pahrump Valley fences could protect the herds — here’s how

Nye County has embarked on a mission to fix a six-mile stretch of wildlife fencing in an effort to protect the area’s free-roaming wild horse and burro herds and the next round of repair will take place this weekend, with the entire community invited to lend a hand.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Keeping wild horses and burros off of area roadways is one of the purposes behind the county's effort to repair wildlife fencing.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by Nye County, shows volunteers working to repair the wildlife fencing in the northern part of Pahrump during the first weekend in June.

Nye County has embarked on a mission to fix a six-mile stretch of wildlife fencing in an effort to protect the area’s free-roaming wild horse and burro herds and the next round of repair will take place this weekend, with the entire community invited to lend a hand.

“The next volunteer wildlife fencing event will be Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 starting at 5:30 a.m. both mornings. Interested people and organizations are asked to gather at Roadrunner Road and Leslie Street,” an announcement from Nye County reads. “This is the third weekend of the six-mile wildlife fencing project to help prevent burros, horses and other wildlife from wandering into the valley and onto roadways.”

The project kicked off the first weekend of May, with several Nye County staffers and other volunteers heading out to the north end of the valley

Nye County Commission Chair Debra Strickland, who has been championing the project, said she is hoping to see at least one mile of fencing erected each weekend, so extra hands to help out are crucial.

“All participants will be required to fill out a volunteer application form for this county-sponsored event,” the announcement noted.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com