76°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Fixing Pahrump Valley fences could protect the herds — here’s how

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by Nye County, shows volunteers workin ...
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times This photo, provided by Nye County, shows volunteers working to repair the wildlife fencing in the northern part of Pahrump during the first weekend in June.
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Keeping wild horses and burros off of area roadways is one o ...
Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Keeping wild horses and burros off of area roadways is one of the purposes behind the county's effort to repair wildlife fencing.
More Stories
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A structure fire on Joanita Street is just one example of t ...
Fire chief: Some have ignored burning restrictions in Pahrump
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Debbie Forrest was crowned as the 2024 Ms. Senior Golden Year ...
GALLERY: Meet your new Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times
95-year-old grand marshal shares the secret to his longevity
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Well-known and much-loved Pahrump resident B.J. Hetrick-Irwi ...
A tribute to 99 years: Community icon celebrates milestone
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
June 20, 2024 - 11:19 am
 

Nye County has embarked on a mission to fix a six-mile stretch of wildlife fencing in an effort to protect the area’s free-roaming wild horse and burro herds and the next round of repair will take place this weekend, with the entire community invited to lend a hand.

“The next volunteer wildlife fencing event will be Saturday, June 22 and Sunday, June 23 starting at 5:30 a.m. both mornings. Interested people and organizations are asked to gather at Roadrunner Road and Leslie Street,” an announcement from Nye County reads. “This is the third weekend of the six-mile wildlife fencing project to help prevent burros, horses and other wildlife from wandering into the valley and onto roadways.”

The project kicked off the first weekend of May, with several Nye County staffers and other volunteers heading out to the north end of the valley

Nye County Commission Chair Debra Strickland, who has been championing the project, said she is hoping to see at least one mile of fencing erected each weekend, so extra hands to help out are crucial.

“All participants will be required to fill out a volunteer application form for this county-sponsored event,” the announcement noted.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Debbie Forrest was crowned as the 2024 Ms. Senior Golden Year ...
GALLERY: Meet your new Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Six sensational ladies competing in the 2024 Ms. Senior Golden Years Pageant took to the stage for an evening of poise, elegance and entertainment, all culminating in the crowning of the newest Ms. Senior Golden Years Queen, Debbie Forrest.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times
95-year-old grand marshal shares the secret to his longevity
By John Clausen Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

More than 40 friends and family celebrated Emil Janssen’s 95th birthday on Saturday, June 8 at the Pahrump Senior Center. The co-founder of Pahrump Family Mortuary will serve as grand marshal for this year’s Fourth of July parade in Pahrump, and says the secret to his longevity is simple.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Well-known and much-loved Pahrump resident B.J. Hetrick-Irwi ...
A tribute to 99 years: Community icon celebrates milestone
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Turning 99 years of age today, Wednesday, June 19, B.J. Hetrick-Irwin is proving each and every day that you are never too old to make a difference – and enjoy yourself while you’re at it.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Children attending Smiles Across Pahrump are asked to submit ...
Smiles Across Pahrump will give you a reason to grin
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If readers need a reason to smile this weekend, head on over to Smiles Across Pahrump, where there will be plenty of opportunities for grinning as the local Moose Lodge hosts this annual free family event.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Sylvia Rego and wife Christina Giordanella are pictured wit ...
LGBTQ foster recruitment a focus for Pride Month
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If you want to make a real difference in the life of children in rural Nevada, become a foster care provider.

A Republican elephant on the door of the Nye County Republican Central Committee headquarters w ...
Post-primary: 2 commission seats decided
By Jimmy Romo Pahrump Valley Times

The Nevada primary is meant to narrow down party selections ahead of the November general election, but for some local races, Nye County voters voiced their final decisions on Tuesday.