Flag retirement is a solemn, patriotic event

Did you know you can perform a flag retirement ceremony yourself?

While the VFW does take old flags to be retired, we are getting so many that we struggle to handle them all.

You can help by retiring your own flags. We recommend you make this a solemn, patriotic event shared with your children, family, and friends.

Background

The U.S. Code says, “When the flag is in such condition that it is no longer a fitting emblem for display, it should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning.” Throwing away a flag in the garbage is considered disrespectful. If you aren’t able to burn it, you can place it in a box and bury it. The key is to show respect for the symbol of our country and retire it in a “dignified” way. Those who burn flags in protest are not treating them with dignity. They are disrespecting the country that gives them the right to freedom of speech, a right that doesn’t exist in many other countries. You can protest with a sign and your voice, not by burning a flag.

Suggested Ceremony

Make sure you have a good fire going in a fire pit. Of course, do this in a safe manner, obeying all fire codes and ordinances.

Display the old flag and recite the Pledge of Allegiance. If you know an appropriate song, such as “You’re A Grand Old Flag”, you and the kids can sing that.

Say some appropriate words such as these:

“This flag’s monetary value may not be great, but its real value is beyond price. It is a precious symbol of all that American veterans have worked for and died for; a nation devoted to justice, freedom and democracy. Let this well-used flag be retired with respect, and let its place be taken by a bright new flag.”

Fold the flag into a triangle in the traditional way. (Fold twice the long way, then start a triangle from the stripes and fold up to the stars.)

Everyone salute the flag. Then place it in the fire. After it gets completely burned and the fire has died out, cover it over with dirt, or bury the ashes.

Michael Burgan

Member of VFW Post 10054