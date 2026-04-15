Ford: ‘How great an opportunity we have ahead of us’ — PHOTOS

The Nye County Democratic Convention saw a wide variety of elected leaders and candidates gather in Pahrump.

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Miqehl Bayfield speaks about her campaign at the 2026 Nye County Democratic Convention. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Lieutenant governor candidate Bridget N. Scheiner, also known as BridgieNix, discusses her bid for the office as a progressive Democrat at the 2026 Nye County Democratic Convention. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Tya Mathis-Coleman, current state deputy treasurer, speaks about her Democratic bid for state treasurer at the 2026 Nye County Democratic Convention. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Michael MacDougall, a Democratic candidate for state controller, discussed his campaign with the audience at the 2026 Nye County Democratic Convention. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Democratic candidate Dr. Jay Maharjan speaks about his bid for treasurer at the 2026 Nye County Democratic Convention. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford returned to Pahrump to speak about his bid for governor at the 2026 Nye County Democratic Convention. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Democratic candidate for Assembly District 36, Jon Penn Junejo, spoke about his campaign during the 2026 Nye County Democratic Convention. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Washoe County Commissioner and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Alexis Hill spoke again in Pahrump during the 2026 Nye County Democratic Convention. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

The 2026 Nye County Democratic Convention saw many voters, elected officials and candidates in Pahrump on April 11. (John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times)

Democratic party leaders, voters, and elected office hopefuls gathered in Pahrump over the weekend to participate in the Nye County Democratic Convention.

“I feel we really gave Nye County an opportunity to see the talent available to help lead our state,” said Nye County Democratic Central Committee (Nye County Democratic Party) Chair Ann Underdahl.

Doors to the event at the Pahrump Senior Center opened at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 11. Before the convention officially began, Nye County residents and even a few candidates mingled with each other.

“I think it’s important that there’s six races on the ballot where there’s statewide folks that need to go make an appearance in the community across the state, and I thought it was important to be here myself,” explained District 29 Assemblyman and Democratic state treasurer candidate Joe Dalia.

The event kicked off with the Pledge of Allegiance and the national anthem performed by local musician Hugh Wilson. After the convention’s temporary rules and agenda were approved, Chris Miller, a former Clark County Democratic Party chairman and co-chair of the Nevada Forum, a cross-partisan civic initiative, was the first featured speaker.

“Rural voting is imperative in a state as purple as Nevada is,” Miller told the crowd.

After Miller finished speaking and the party platform was adopted, local Democratic activist Carolene Logue talked about the importance of civics.

“The only way we advance forward is to educate ourselves. Not just on process and procedure, but on the issues that we’re facing,” Logue said during her speech.

Lunch took place next, and once it wrapped, the lineup of Democratic speakers filled out the rest of the convention. Ashley Lovell, chair of the Clark County Democratic Party, was the first to speak after lunch.

“I have the privilege of working with our amazing group of Democrats, we’re your neighbors down there, and I also get to work with this amazing board,” Lovell enthused.

Jon Penn Junejo, the Democratic candidate for Assembly District 36, took to the stage next to discuss his campaign for a seat in the state Legislature.

“The biggest thing that we’re trying to do with the campaign is to increase awareness around the fundamental issues, which seem like they’re not being acknowledged like they should,” Junejo explained before speaking. “So the biggest one, in my view, is mental health, increasing primary care services here, which we don’t have, improving the education system, particularly high schools here … and then also it’s economic stability.”

Michael MacDougall, a high school teacher, longtime Nevadan, and Democratic candidate for state controller, discussed his campaign with the audience next.

“It’s a statewide office. Every county matters, every town matters, and every citizen matters, so I want to hear from everybody,” MacDougall told the Pahrump Valley Times before speaking.

Democratic treasurer candidates addressed the convention next, with Dr. Jay Maharjan, who served as Nevada’s statewide leader for the Obama administration’s Startup America initiative, speaking first.

“I want to be the candidate who understands people of rural Nevada,” Maharjan said about his campaign after his remarks at the convention.

Tya Mathis-Coleman, who currently serves as deputy treasurer at the state treasurer’s office, took to the stage next and shared why she wants to be Nevada’s next Democratic treasurer.

“I want rural Nevadans to know that even in the time that I’ve been in the treasurer’s office, we made rural Nevada a priority,” Mathis-Coleman explained after speaking.

The Silver State’s current treasurer and Democratic attorney general candidate, Zach Conine, took the microphone next.

“As your state treasurer, I’ve been able to represent Nye County for the last seven years,” Conine told the Pahrump Valley Times before speaking. “I’m running for attorney general so that I can spend more years representing Nye County and try to continue making the state a little bit better.”

Nevada Senate Majority Leader and Democratic attorney general candidate Nicole Cannizzaro also shared with the convention why she wants to be the state’s next chief legal officer.

“Right now, in these unprecedented times, it calls for someone who is a fighter, someone who understands what it means to be in a courtroom and to preserve our democracy because that really is what’s on the line,” Cannizzaro emphasized before her remarks.

Bridget N. Scheiner, also known as BridgieNix, a performer and fire-eater, referred to herself as the progressive Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor during the convention.

“I’m running for lieutenant governor to help push the state blue and to revive entertainment, tourism, and bring a progressive take on the economy,” Scheiner explained before her speech.

Courtney Burke, a pediatric ICU nurse, nurse practitioner, small-business owner, and Democratic lieutenant governor hopeful, continued the convention’s lineup.

“With all of that experience that I have, the lieutenant governor position is uniquely fit for me. I know where our systems are broken,” Burke told the audience.

Democratic gubernatorial candidates closed out the convention, with Miqehl Bayfield, a Nevada native, speaking first about why she wants to be Nevada’s next governor.

“I am a rural Nevadan, and so it’s really important to me to prioritize the rurals throughout my campaign and ensure that they know that I’m looking to take care of them, not just the metros,” Bayfield elaborated after her remarks.

Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford, who has previously visited Pahrump in his bid for governor, addressed the convention next.

“It’s always great to be out here in Pahrump, talking to my neighbors out here, hearing from them, and just talking about how great of an opportunity we have ahead of us,” Ford enthused after finishing speaking to the crowd.

Washoe County Commissioner Alexis Hill, who has also visited Pahrump before in her campaign, was the last speaker at Saturday’s convention, making her pitch to Nye County about why she should head Nevada.

“Democrats are fired up, and so that’s really exciting. I feel like we’re really going to have some great turnout,” Hill told the Pahrump Valley Times after speaking. “So, going all over the state, connecting with voters has been a joy.”

For more information about the Nye County Democratic Central Committee, visit the group’s Facebook page at Nye County Nevada Democrats.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com