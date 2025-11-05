67°F
Former Pahrump resident wins online recipe award

“If you’re a lemon lover, you’ll really enjoy this dessert recipe because it packs a big punch of lemon flavor,” a press release described about the Lemon Ginger Crunch Parfait. (Reprinted with permission from Just A Pinch Recipes)
Trish Morris, the creator of the Lemon Ginger Crunch Parfait, said she wanted to make a pie-like dessert without having to bake a crust, so she used gingersnap cookies instead. (Reprinted with permission from Just A Pinch Recipes)
“The lemon filling for this parfait is creamy, sweet, tart, and delicious. It’s fresh and a very impressive dessert,” a press release noted about the Lemon Ginger Crunch Parfait. (Reprinted with permission from Just A Pinch Recipes)
By / Pahrump Valley Times
November 5, 2025 - 4:22 am
 

In early September 2025, a former Pahrump resident won a special online recipe award for a delicious dessert that she developed.

“I was pretty excited,” Trish Morris told the Pahrump Valley Times. “I had been posting these pretty regularly.”

Morris left Pahrump in 2020 and has since moved to Canada, but in September she won a Blue Ribbon award from Just A Pinch Recipes, an online recipe website. Blue Ribbons are given out by the website to applaud home cooks for their excellent recipes.

“Just A Pinch Recipes is a coming-together of hometown cooks and the timeless, proven recipes that pass through generations. The old-fashioned recipe swap now extends to blue-ribbon cooks across the map,” states the Just A Pinch website. “Each bringing their own unique flavor to the table.”

Morris has been contributing recipes to Just A Pinch since 2012. Morris said that while she does not have any professional baking or restaurant experience, she has baked since about age 10.

“It’s always been a home cook sort of thing,” Morris said. “Always interested in it.”

Her recent achievement was awarded to the Lemon Ginger Crunch Parfait she created. Morris explained that she was interested in developing a lemon tart or pie but without making a crust. This was when she came up with the idea to use crushed gingersnap cookies instead.

“The lemon filling for this parfait is creamy, sweet, tart, and delicious. It’s fresh and a very impressive dessert. We included the candied ginger in the crust, and it adds an extra punch of flavor,” a press release stated. “This crust is so good, you may consider using it with other recipes, too. If you’re a lemon lover, you’ll really enjoy this dessert recipe because it packs a big punch of lemon flavor.”

Morris further added that she was also inspired to create a recipe that could be served in separate portions so each person could enjoy an individual dessert. Morris said the recipe for the Lemon Ginger Crunch Parfait took her a few weeks to develop.

For the full Lemon Ginger Crunch Parfait recipe visit justapinch.com/recipes/dessert/dessert-other-dessert/lemon-ginger-crunch-parfait.html

For all of Trish Morris’ Just A Pinch recipes visit justapinch.com/me/habibisca.

To learn more about Just A Pinch Recipes visit justapinch.com.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

