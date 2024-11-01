Four suspects face drug, gun, child abuse charges

The arrest report stated that numerous prescription pills and approximately 15.9 grams of cocaine was discovered in plain view in the living room of the home.

Four Pahrump residents face alleged drug, guns and child abuse charges after their respective arrests this month.

As stated in a Nye County Sheriff’s Office arrest report, John Dearborn-Murphy, Staci Remsburg, Brittany Provenza and Dallas Snoke were taken into custody by Nye County Sheriff’s Office deputies following a recent house check investigation by Nye County Parole and Probation officers along with the Nevada State Police after a search warrant was granted by Pahrump Justice of the Peace Kirk Vitto.

Handguns, rifles found

Upon searching the garage of the home, authorities said they located numerous firearms, including what appeared to be a fully-automatic Hechler and Koch MP-5 lower receiver rifle.

Additionally, officers located a 12-gauge shotgun, along with a Sig Sauer P-320 handgun, a Sako bolt-action rifle, as well as several other firearms throughout the residence, according to the sheriff’s office.

Drug charges, children present

Further, the report stated that numerous prescription pills and approximately 15.9 grams of cocaine was discovered in plain view in the living room of the home.

Officials from the Department of Child and Family Services also responded to the scene, when a 14-week-old newborn and 1-year-old child were located inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

High bail amount set

Following the initial investigation at the home, all of the adults were placed into custody and transported to the Nye County Detention Center for the various alleged charges, according to the arrest report.

As a result, Dearborn-Murphy, Remsburg, Provenza and Snoke’s bail amount was set at $161,000 each for their alleged crimes.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

