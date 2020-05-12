Fourth of July parade entry destroyed by fire

It didn’t rain on their parade. In fact, J.R. and Lori Schultz probably wish that it had.

Richard Stephens/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The fire apparently started when weeds were being burned around the trailer. Mr. Schultz blamed it on the flammability of accumulated fuzz from nearby cottonwood trees.

A classic 1957 travel trailer that they had been planning to use as an entry in Beatty’s Fourth of July parade was completely destroyed by fire Tuesday afternoon, May 5.

Mr. Schultz said he had owned the trailer for about forty years. Mrs. Schultz said that they had done research, and had found what the trailer would have looked like when it was new and had purchased the paint needed to restore its original appearance.

By the time the Beatty Volunteer Fire Department was called, the trailer was already fully engulfed in flame.

Richard Stephens is a freelance reporter living in Beatty