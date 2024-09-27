Free clinic to offer medical, dental, vision care

The late Stan Brock founded Remote Area Medical (RAM) 39 years ago with the mission to provide free, quality health care to those in need. Next weekend RAM will be returning to the valley.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Those wishing to attend the Remote Area Medical Clinic often begin lining up for the event hours in advance, with the parking lot set to open at 12:01 a.m. on the morning of the event, and the clinic to open at 6 a.m.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Those wishing to attend the Remote Area Medical Clinic often begin lining up for the event hours in advance, with the parking lot set to open just after midnight the morning prior to the event.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Those who needed new glasses will have a large selection of free frames to choose from at the Pahrump Remote Area Medical Clinic.

Medical services are expensive. It’s a fact of life that people contend with on a daily basis and for some, the cost can prove too much to bear. In some communities, access can present an additional challenge, particularly in the more rural areas across the globe.

That’s why the late Stan Brock founded Remote Area Medical (RAM) 39 years ago with the mission to, “prevent pain and alleviate suffering by providing free, quality health care to those in need.”

Next weekend RAM will be returning to the valley for the ninth consecutive year and anyone struggling to access or afford general medical, dental or vision services is encouraged to take advantage of the opportunity.

“Services at the free RAM Clinic include dental cleanings, fillings, and extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health screenings, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on site, women’s health exams and general medical exams,” a press release from the international nonprofit detailed. “All RAM services are free and no ID is required… Services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.”

In order to bring these free clinics to communities all over the world, RAM relies on the generosity of spirit of its volunteers, who are the backbone of the operation. In Pahrump, the volunteer force is just as important and to date, RAM Community Host Group Committee members said things are fairly set. However, the more volunteers, both medical experts and otherwise, the more successful the clinic can be.

“We could use more optometrists on Saturday,” NyE Communities Coalition President and Community Host Group member Ryan Muccio told the Pahrump Valley Times this week. “Thus far, we have one scheduled for Saturday but we do have four or five optometrists for Sunday, which is the most we’ve ever had and that’s awesome. So I would say, for people wanting to prioritize vision care, it would be better for them to come on Sunday. And of course, we could always use extra general support volunteers.”

The Pahrump RAM Clinic will take place Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 5 and 6 at the Pathways Building on the Pahrump Valley High School Campus, 501 E. Calvada Blvd. The parking lot will open at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 5 with vehicles able to line up along Mount Charleston while waiting for entrance. The clinic will open at approximately 6 a.m. each day.

“Patients should be prepared with their own food, water, medicines and clothing when arriving early,” RAM noted. “Bathrooms will be provided.”

To volunteer as a medical professional or general support visit RAMUSA.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com