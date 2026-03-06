Free clothing and goods giveway coming to Pahrump in late March

The Southern Nevada outreach organization will be providing free clothes, prom attire, and more in a boutique-style setup later this month.

Patsy’s Community Closet is an outreach group that specializes in free clothing and other various goods giveaways in a boutique-style format with stylists at its events. (Patsy’s Community Closet)

Patsy’s Community Closet, a Southern Nevada outreach group, will be hosting a free clothing and goods giveaway on Saturday, March 28 in Pahrump. (Patsy’s Community Closet)

There’s no better feeling in the world than finding that piece of clothing that just feels right, and Patsy’s Community Closet helps with just that. The Southern Nevada outreach organization will be hosting an event in Pahrump later this month, helping with that and more.

“Patsy’s Community Closet is a community-based program and it’s designed to provide essential clothing, household goods, hygiene products, pretty much everything under the sun from furniture, wheelchairs, baby cribs, microwaves, TVs, computers to those in need,” explained Patsy Brown, president of Patsy’s Community Closet.

Patsy’s Community Closet is an outreach group that specializes in free clothing and other various goods giveaways in a boutique-style format. In addition to the boutique shopping-like setup, Patsy’s Community Closet also provides stylists at its pop-ups which are there to help participants coordinate and assist with outfits.

“Presentation is really big,” Brown said about the community closet’s format.

On Saturday, March 28, Patsy’s Community Closet will be holding an event in Pahrump at the Bob Ruud Community Center, located at 150 N. Highway 160, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Attendees can expect the organization’s free clothing in the boutique-style format, but there will also be other booths from various Southern Nevada organizations.

“Some of the different partners that we have coming to the next event are filling services and needs that in my time in Pahrump, I thought were really important, that were missing and needed,” Brown explained.

With prom season right around the corner, the event on March 28 will also feature all the essentials needed for spring dances, including tuxedos, ties, vests, dresses and shoes.

Patsy’s Community Closet has previously held events in Pahrump, with the upcoming giveaway on March 28 to be its fourth in Nye County’s largest community. Its most recent event was a free toy giveaway in December right before Christmas in collaboration with the Nye County Sheriff’s Office and the Armed Forces Chamber, another Nevada outreach group specializing in veteran advocacy.

“I love Pahrump,” Brown enthused. “I just love being able to come and help in the community.”

For more information about Patsy’s Community Closet and the upcoming event contact patsyscommunitycloset@gmail.com.

