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Free national park admission during Independence Day Weekend

Zion National Park, like other national parks that usually charge for entry, will be free to en ...
Zion National Park, like other national parks that usually charge for entry, will be free to enter during Independence Day weekend. (NPS/nps.gov)
National parks including Death Valley will be free to visit July 3 to July 5 during Independenc ...
National parks including Death Valley will be free to visit July 3 to July 5 during Independence Day weekend. (NPS/nps.gov)
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/ Pahrump Valley Times
July 1, 2026 - 4:29 am
 

National Park Service (NPS) sites that charge an entry fee will be free to visit during Independence Day weekend, July 3 through July 5.

“National parks are home to many of the nation’s most beloved monuments, historic sites, hallowed grounds, and iconic landscapes,” the NPS website states. “Celebrate Independence Day by finding a park, joining an event, reflecting on history, or enjoying the great outdoors!”

Bureau of Land Management (BLM) areas will also be celebrating Independence Day through the same fee-free dates of July 3 to July 5.

This waiver applies to its lands’ day-use fees and recreation standard amenity, such as day use/picnic areas, National Conservation Lands units and visitor centers, the BLM website explains.

The BLM notes that other fees and expanded amenity fees (developed camping, cabin rentals, etc.) still remain in effect on these days.

In addition to NPS and BLM locations, U.S. Fish &Wildlife Service (USFWS) lands that normally charge for entry and all national wildlife refuges will offer free admission from July 3 to July 5 in recognition of Independence Day.

The USFWS notes on its website that this entrance fee waiver does not cover permit or concessionaire fees for some activities such as fishing, hunting or special tours.

For more information about the NPS and its other free days in 2026, visit nps.gov.

Visit blm.gov/programs to view the full list of Independence Day weekend participating locations.

To learn more about the USFWS and national wildlife refuges, visit fws.gov.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com

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All over the valley I am seeing flags and red, white and blue displays. Pahrump is all dressed up and ready to celebrate our big 250th birthday.