Frustrated man vents over canceled colonoscopy appointments

Several colonoscopies cancelled at the last-minute by the Las Vegas Surgical Association

An Amargosa Valley resident is not pleased with the treatment he said he received for a medical procedure that he was recently scheduled for.

Laurence Harvey, 66, told the Pahrump Valley Times that he had several colonoscopies canceled at the last minute by the Las Vegas Surgical Association, who perform the procedure in Pahrump out of Desert View Hospital.

He said the cancellations happened with little or no advance notice, after he had committed to prepping for the procedures.

His first cancellation occurred as he was checking in, after having not only prepped, but driving to Pahrump from Amargosa Valley.

Harvey recounted his frustrating experience with the multiple canceled colonoscopy appointments due to mix-ups and personal emergencies of the doctor.

Despite seven appointments, he said that he only saw the doctor twice, leading to significant inconvenience and travel expenses.

Harvey said that he recently tested positive for colon cancer from a Cologuard test and is now considering legal action due to the apparent mishandling of his medical appointments.

He expressed his anger and disappointment, noting the lack of timely and effective care.

“I had an 11:40 a.m. appointment on Friday, November 1st, and I show up at 11:15,” he said. “At about 12 o’clock, I get inside to get my weight and blood pressure taken.

“At 1 p.m., I hadn’t been seen by the doctor so I had to leave without seeing a doctor,” he said.

“I’m an eighth-grade graduate and he’s a college graduate, but he can’t figure out how to allow more time for appointments? That’s where I’m at right now.”

Prior to the occurrences, Harvey said that he was treated well by a local physician who recently passed away.

“The last good doctor I had was Dr. Toppo,” he said. “He got things done for me when I asked for it.”

When asked if he has been scheduled for another clinic examination, Harvey simply said no.

“I’ve been bounced around, neglected and forgotten,” he said.

When contacted on its website for comments about the situation, the Las Vegas Surgical Association did not respond.