News

Funding will help save endangered Pahrump poolfish

By Brent Schanding Pahrump Valley Times
January 19, 2022 - 12:45 pm
 
Updated January 19, 2022 - 12:56 pm
The Bristlecone Field Office has received funds to help sustain the endangered Pahrump poolfish populations in southern Nye County, according to reports from Bureau of Land Management officials.

The Bristlecone Field Office has received funds to help sustain the endangered Pahrump poolfish populations in southern Nye County, according to reports from Bureau of Land Management officials.

BLM has worked with other agencies over the past five years to improve habitats for the fish, which can be found in three locations at the Shoshone Ponds about 30 miles south of Ely.

Refuge ponds were constructed there for the fish in 1972 but they’ve been depleted over time, which has threatened fish populations. In 2020, the fish were relocated while their ponds were pumped and drained.

Last summer, Pahrump poolfish were reintroduced into their restored habitats. The latest round of funds will help ensure the fish populations there flourish.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The parking lot at the Pahrump Fireworks Launch Site, locate ...
Fairgrounds parking lot will be used for motorcycle trainings
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Riders Group of Pahrump is expected to begin hosting motorcycle training sessions at the parking lot of the Pahrump Fairgrounds.

Selwyn Harris/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump Valley Fire and Rescue Services medics prepare to tr ...
2 transported to hospital after crash
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

One person was transported by air to UMC Trauma, while another was transported to Desert View Hospital following a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Gamebird Road and Winchester Avenue just after 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

 
NBC exhumes Ted Binion case on ‘Dateline’ episode
By John Katsilometes Special to Pahrump Valley Times

Casino magnate Ted Binion was found dead in September 1998, but many believe he buried treasure at his Pahrump property.

Dept. of Corrections/ Following a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, the Nevada Department ...
Rise of COVID-19 cases have canceled visits at Nevada prisons
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Following a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections, the Nevada Department of Corrections suspended inmate visitations until further notice. The agency did not indicate whether inmate and attorney visits are part of the suspension period.

 
Staffing crisis at area hospitals continues
By Jonah Dylan / RJ

An increasing number of sick employees and an continuing rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations have extended a staffing crisis in Southern Nevada hospitals for a second week.

Nye County District Judge Kim Wanker, right, joins bailiff A. Fernandes on Jan. 6, 2022, near t ...
Judges alarmed after commissioners allow guns at court complex
By Glenn Puit Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Judges are expressing concerns about safety after Nye County commissioners voted last month to allow weapons in most areas of the region’s courthouses.

U.S. Dept. of Agriculture/ Nevada is among several western states affected by a ground beef re ...
Raw ground beef products recalled
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

Here’s where they were sold locally and what to do if you believe you may have been exposed.