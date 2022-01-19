Funding will help save endangered Pahrump poolfish

Bureau of Land Management officials have worked with other agencies over the past five years to improve habitats for the threatened fish, which can be found in three locations at the Shoshone Ponds about 30 miles south of Ely.

Refuge ponds were constructed there for the fish in 1972 but they’ve been depleted over time, which has threatened fish populations. In 2020, the fish were relocated while their ponds were pumped and drained.

Last summer, Pahrump poolfish were reintroduced into their restored habitats. The latest round of funds will help ensure the fish populations there flourish.