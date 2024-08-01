GALLERY: Back to School in Pahrump Valley

Most of Nye County School District’s students will begin another term on Monday and thanks to the efforts of the NyE Communities Coalition, hundreds have been prepared with a full complement of supplies needed to tackle their upcoming academic pursuits.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A line of brand new backpacks awaited those who attended the Back to School Fair, along with plenty of supplies to fill them.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Parents brought the whole family to the Back to School Fair, where this youngster was delighted with his new squeeze ball.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Carseats are an important, although pricey, necessity for parents, which is why NyECC handed out free carseats at the Back to School Fair.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Back to School Fair was busy with a steady stream of families making their way through the line of booths where supplies were handed out.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times A youngster is pictured receiving supplies from one of the many organizations that volunteered to hand out items at the Back to School Fair.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The 2024 Back to School Fair took place July 27 at the Pahrump Valley High School campus, where hundreds of area families turned out for free backpacks, school supplies and sports physicals.

This Monday, most of Nye County School District’s students will begin another term and thanks to the efforts of the NyE Communities Coalition, hundreds have been prepared with a full complement of supplies needed to tackle their upcoming academic pursuits.

In Pahrump, the Back to School Fair was held on Saturday, July 27 at the Pahrump Valley High School campus, which was packed with area families.

“Things went very smoothly. The crowd was definitely larger this year than in years’ past. We estimate there were over 1,000 people who showed up!” event coordinator Pam Smith raved to the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “And there were so many generous donors that extended a hand to the community to help our families and their needs.”

All together, NyECC’s Back to School effort resulted in a total of 770 backpacks filled with school supplies making their way into the hands of Nye County students. This included 550 backpacks and supplies handed out at the Pahrump Back to School Fair, 80 given out at the Tonopah Back to School Fair, 80 being given to students in Amargosa and another 60 going to Beatty. On top of this, NyECC provided an additional 128 backpacks and accompanying school supplies to the Lincoln County School District for its students’ use.

“There were all kinds of supplies, including loose-leaf paper, composition books, two-pocket folders, pens, pencils, erasers, rulers, scissors, glue sticks, crayons, markers, colored pencils, pencil pouches, pencil sharpeners, water bottle stickers, dry-erase markers, highlighters, pretty much anything you need to head back to school,” Smith detailed.

“We also had sports physicals provided by Dr. Taylor and his staff from Spring Mountain Medical, who were all amazing and so busy the whole time,” Smith continued. “There were so many sports physicals done that I lost count! The end of the room where people were getting their physicals was rocking. I know I personally copied almost 100 pages of sports physical releases and by the end of the event, they were all gone.”

Area parents were able to take advantage of the offer of free carseats, as well, with Smith reporting that over 60 carseats were distributed during the event. “The carseat program looks to partner with functions that are primarily family-based, if possible,” Smith said. “With this event bringing in so many families, we’re really able to reach the need. That’s why NyECC includes this vital service at the fair each year.”

The Back to School Fair was also intended to include free dental exams and tooth sealants but this didn’t go as planned. “Unfortunately, Heavenly Smiles, the dental van, was unable to attend due to a lack of staff. They attended our Tonopah Back to School Fair but the owner is now in the process of hiring a couple of new dental assistants,” Smith explained.

However, the effort to get students ready for their next year of school was overall a big success and Smith was quick to share her gratitude with those who made it possible.

“For myself, I am so impressed with how this small town steps up to take care of their own,” Smith remarked. “Children are our future and I personally smile when I think about how people came together and stepped up. I would love to thank everyone that contributed to this event, which is very important and much-needed in our rural valley. It’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of this as it gets bigger and better. A big thank you to all. Your kindness and generosity is greatly appreciated.”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com