GALLERY: Mustangs & Music helps Pahrump’s horse herds

One year ago this month, the Bureau of Land Management conducted a roundup of several area wild horses, touching off a wave of community concern and demands to have the animals returned.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Southwestern Wilds members were delighted to host Mustangs and Music to help pay for the continuing care of Pahrump's formerly wild horse herds.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times There was plenty of equine-themed merchandise available at Mustangs and Music, both for purchase and up for auction.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times The Mustangs and Music fundraiser brought in cash to support the care of 18 of Pahrump's formerly wild horses, including Majestic Moonshine and Fred's Fancy Dancer, shown here.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Fred's Fancy Dancer has become a beloved mascot for Southwestern Wilds, one of the groups that worked to return the valley's horses after a BLM roundup last year.

Following months of effort by a variety of organizations and individuals, all of the horses were ultimately secured and are now living out their lives in comfort and safety, many right here in the valley they always called home. But caring for the horses comes with a cost. To help defray that cost, Southwestern Wilds recently held a fundraiser with every dollar raised to be used to help pay for those bills.

Dubbed “Mustangs and Music”, the fundraiser took place Saturday, Aug. 3 at Lakeview Executive Golf Course, where a crowd of equine-lovers gathered for an evening of philanthropic fun.

“We entertained a packed house that night, with live music from the band Perception, so thank you to them, and silent auction items that were provided by local proprietors and donors,” Southwestern Wilds President Victoria Balint told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “A special thanks to our corporate sponsor Hubbster, owned by Andrea McGuire, which donated time and customized all of our charitable merchandise, as well as to Joe Opatik at Lakeview for the wonderful job he did coordinating the event. A local car club turned out with some beautiful classic cars and locals and out-of-towners alike enjoyed the fun-filled event. Southwestern Wilds had a wonderful evening raising funds and gathering volunteers for upcoming events and other operations for the mustangs and burros.”

Mustangs and Music brought in much-needed cash for the care of the 18 wild horses that were removed from Pahrump in 2023, including the well-known and beloved Fred and his mate Rosie, with Balint noting that the dollars raised will go toward vet bills and veterinary medicine, feed and hay, transport and housing for all of the horses.

“All of our herd members are in vetted homes and doing well,” Balint reported. “We do have a few that need more vet care than others but they are all doing well. Fred and Rosie are living the good life in Oatman, Arizona along with Fred’s four babies. We have the rest of the herd here in Pahrump, including Fred’s last foal, Fred’s Fancy Dancer, along with her mother, a beautiful mare named Majestic Moonshine.”

Southwestern Wilds’ focus is outreach, advocacy and rescue for America’s wild mustangs and burros, with Balint explaining that the group strives to “re-wild” any that do not do well in a home setting so they can be turned out onto private land, “Where they are safe to live out their days,” she noted.

“Not only are we advocating for humane ways in the treatment of these animals, we are also seeking support for private land, thousands of acres, to re-wild these animals so they will never be rounded up again,” Balint added. “Other rescued animals are being trained and domesticated in loving homes. Overall, our goal is to sustain the longevity of the American mustang and burros.”

As of 2021, Balint said it cost federal taxpayers approximately $78 million a year to care for the nearly 60,000 mustangs and burros in holding facilities run by the BLM.

“Southwestern Wilds would like to help change the future of those in captivity as they are headed to the slaughter pipeline. While there are auctions, training programs and so many kind and generous people to help, it just isn’t enough,” Balint stated.

That’s why getting others involved is so important and the nonprofit continues to seek ways to raise awareness of its mission. The next “boots on the ground” event for Southwestern Wilds will be at the Pahrump Fall Festival, where the nonprofit will host a booth.

“Please come share in the enthusiasm of being a voice for the voiceless! Get out and advocate for Nevada’s beloved American heritage,” Balint encouraged. “Southwestern Wilds started as a grassroots effort and is currently seeking help at a local level all the way up to corporate sponsorship from globally successful companies. It all starts with you!”

For more information on donating, volunteering or future events visit SouthwesternWilds.org

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com