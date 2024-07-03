86°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

GALLERY: Woman’s 50th birthday bash benefits Pahrump kids

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Shannon Arimura celebrated her 50th Birthday ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Pahrump resident Shannon Arimura celebrated her 50th Birthday on June 25 with a Birthday Boxes building effort that resulted in dozens of birthday kits for local families.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Patry-goers are pictured building Birthday Boxes at Shannon A ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Patry-goers are pictured building Birthday Boxes at Shannon Arimura's 50th Birthday Party.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Birthday Boxes were fitted out with everything needed to make ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Birthday Boxes were fitted out with everything needed to make a birthday cake, along with items such as balloons, a card and much more.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Stacks of completed Birthday Boxes were made ready as a resul ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Stacks of completed Birthday Boxes were made ready as a result of Shannon Arimura's 50th Birthday Party.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times All of the Birthday Boxes created as part of Shannon Arimura' ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times All of the Birthday Boxes created as part of Shannon Arimura's 50th birthday celebration will be donated to local families to help them celebrate their children's birthdays.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Shannon Arimura poses with friends at her 50th Birthday Party.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Shannon Arimura poses with friends at her 50th Birthday Party.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Shannon Arimura poses with friends at her 50th Birthday Party.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Shannon Arimura poses with friends at her 50th Birthday Party.
More Stories
A sign outside the Amargosa Valley Community Building as Rover Critical Minerals hosts a town h ...
Lawmakers join ‘critical’ fight against lithium drilling near Ash Meadows
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Crews battled a fire on Comanche Drive on the s ...
Officials: Fire on Comanche Drive likely started in a/c unit
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The land at the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Hom ...
What could become of former Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club site
Victim’s family speaks about fatal stabbing in Pahrump park
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
July 3, 2024 - 11:30 am
 

Birthdays offer a chance to celebrate oneself but for Shannon Arimura, her 50th birthday wasn’t just about her.

This service-oriented resident used her life milestone to do something special for youth in the community, hosting a donation drive that ultimately resulted in the building of dozens of Birthday Boxes. Those Birthday Boxes will now make their way into the hands of area families, giving them everything they need for a proper birthday celebration of their own youngsters.

Arimura’s 50th birthday party took place Tuesday, June 25 at the Pahrump Moose Lodge, where the room was filled with friends, family and supporters all eager to mark the occasion.

“The party went really well, my besties went out of their way to decorate and get everything set up,” Arimura told the Pahrump Valley Times afterward. “I was so overwhelmed with gratitude for all the donations that people brought and all the people who came, even from Vegas, to help pack boxes.

“I have several people who were my volunteers for Relay for Life when I worked at the American Cancer Society that are now family and some of the most wonderful people you will ever meet,” she continued. “They drive out to Pahrump whenever I have a big life event, so sharing this with them was special and I appreciated them being there. We also had Moose members in attendance and some of my co-workers from Nevada Volunteers lent a hand.”

Throughout the evening, the group put together kits complete with cake mix and a can of sprite, a cake pan, frosting, candles, birthday accoutrements such as a banner, balloons and noisemakers, birthday hats, a card, some goodies and even a little gift. As of July 1, Arimura had a total of 63 Birthday Boxes packed and ready to go, with materials enough remaining to create even more.

“I just need to buy a few things we ran out of but I’m making a total of 75 all together,” she reported.

Arimura noted that she was pleasantly surprised to see how many donations she received from people who don’t even call Pahrump home.

“I got a lot of donations from friends and family who are out of state. My mom and dad were my biggest supporters. I really appreciate their support, because I’m not even helping kids in Indiana!” Arimura raved. “So the fact that they were willing to donate to help kids here in Pahrump made my heart happy. I believe I am the person I am because of my parents. They believe in doing for others, supporting your community and recognizing people for their efforts in making the world a better place. Honestly, the average gift was around $100. It was very humbling that people would give so much, and very unexpected. I appreciate all the gifts, big or small! They will mean the world to these kids.”

The Birthday Boxes effort is just one example of Arimura’s constant philanthropic drive, with a variety of other projects undertaken that have had a positive impact on the community.

“If I see a need, I seek to fill it,” Arimura explained. “When I moved to Pahrump, I couldn’t get my girls into Girl Scouts, so I started a troop. Then I had other parents asking me why their girls couldn’t get placed, so I became the Volunteer Coordinator so I could help Pahrump families get into troops. I saw kids struggling with things at my kids’ school, so I started a Parent-Teacher Organization, out of which came the Food for Thought program, which fed approximately 700 students every weekend for 10 years. After a few years, we expanded to covering three meals a day over the summer and holiday baskets for Thanksgiving and Christmas.

“Helping others gives me purpose and joy. Using my big milestone celebration to ensure others can celebrate just felt like the right thing to do,” Arimura concluded. “You can’t get a better birthday present than knowing you are the reason that kids across the valley get to celebrate their own birthdays!”

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file The land at the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Hom ...
What could become of former Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club site
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The land at the southwest corner of Highway 160 and Homestead Road has been bare since 2019 when the infamous white castle-style building that once housed the Kingdom Gentlemen’s Club was finally torn down. Now, five years later, the first steps are being taken toward redevelopment of the property.

Victim’s family speaks about fatal stabbing in Pahrump park
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A family member of the woman who was stabbed to death at Petrack Park in Pahrump on June 19 says she was well acquainted with several homeless individuals who frequented there and often helped them with resources.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times
Bang for your buck: Where to buy fireworks
Staff Report

Nye County is known for its many fireworks stores that typically peak around the Fourth of July holiday. If you’re looking to stock up on fireworks check out these local retailers:

  • Alamo Fireworks Megastore, 5360 US-95, Amargosa Valley
  • Area 51 Fireworks, 1381 Highway 372
  • Blackjack Fireworks, 1181 S. Highway 160
  • Phantom Fireworks of Pahrump, 921 S. Highway 160, Suite 501
  • Red Apple Fireworks, 3640 S. Highway 160
  • Outlaw Pyro, 2280 W. Betty Ave.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Located on the lot next door to the Pahrump DMV, this buildi ...
Here’s when MediWaste is expected to discuss its contentious plans
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

When word of the proposal to establish a medical waste disposal operation in the heart of town reached Pahrump residents’ ears, it sparked a flash of public opposition and demands that the Nye County Commission step in to address the issue.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Fourth of July Parade is expected to see a large turnout ...
Want some fun for 4th of July? Here’s where to find it
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

There will be no excuse for boredom in Pahrump this coming holiday, with a variety of Independence Day activities scheduled that the whole family is sure to enjoy. From a patriotic procession that morning and family festival in the afternoon to a fantastic fireworks display that night, Fourth of July will be a fun-filled celebration of America’s birthday.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Shadow Mountain Quilters celebrated 30 years as a guild t ...
These quilters are celebrating 3 decades together
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

It all started with six local women gathering to discuss quilting over coffee and donuts and now, three decades later, the Shadow Mountain Quilters has become an ingrained part of the local arts community.