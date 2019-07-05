Gaming win for Nye County positive in latest Nevada report

Getty Images Nye County gaming establishments experienced a gain of more than 9.5% in gaming win for May over the same period a year earlier. Gaming establishments in the county collected more than $4.8 million in gaming revenue in May.

Getty Images Gaming revenue for Nye County was down more than 4.5% for table, counter and card games in May compared to the same period a year earlier, according to data from the Nevada Gaming Control Board.

Nye County gaming operators experienced a positive increase in gaming win in May.

“Nye County was up 9.53% for the month of May while facing a pretty soft comparison; last May, Nye County was down 6.1%,” said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Nevada Gaming Control Board, in an email.

According to data from the Control Board, gaming establishments in Nye County experienced just slightly over a 10% increase in revenue from slot machines—with high growth in nickel, penny, multidenominational and the other category tracked by the Control Board—in comparison to the same time a year earlier.

Nye County gaming establishments experienced an overall loss of more than 4.5% for table, counter and card games and also had losses in sports book betting in May when compared to the same time last year.

Nye County is also up 2.9 percent for the calendar year (Jan.-May) when compared to the same period a year ago, according to Lawton.

On the state level, gaming win was down just under 6% in May with a total of more than $981.8 million brought in by gaming establishments in the state. Gaming revenue in the same period a year ago was over $1 billion, according to data from the Control Board.

The Las Vegas Strip was down 11.1 percent in May from a year ago.

“When looking at Clark County and the Strip, the primary reason for their decrease this month and for the CY (calendar year) is baccarat play, which was significantly off (down $67.1 million) on the Strip and accounted for the entire decrease for the month of May,” Lawton said.

