Gaming win for Nye County positive in latest Nevada report

By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times
July 5, 2019 - 2:58 pm
 

Nye County gaming operators experienced a positive increase in gaming win in May.

Nye County gaming establishments were up more than 9.5% in May in comparison to the same period last year; establishments brought in over $4.8 million in May compared to $4.3 million in the same month in 2018.

“Nye County was up 9.53% for the month of May while facing a pretty soft comparison; last May, Nye County was down 6.1%,” said Michael Lawton, senior research analyst for the Nevada Gaming Control Board, in an email.

According to data from the Control Board, gaming establishments in Nye County experienced just slightly over a 10% increase in revenue from slot machines—with high growth in nickel, penny, multidenominational and the other category tracked by the Control Board—in comparison to the same time a year earlier.

Nye County gaming establishments experienced an overall loss of more than 4.5% for table, counter and card games and also had losses in sports book betting in May when compared to the same time last year.

Nye County is also up 2.9 percent for the calendar year (Jan.-May) when compared to the same period a year ago, according to Lawton.

On the state level, gaming win was down just under 6% in May with a total of more than $981.8 million brought in by gaming establishments in the state. Gaming revenue in the same period a year ago was over $1 billion, according to data from the Control Board.

The Las Vegas Strip was down 11.1 percent in May from a year ago.

“When looking at Clark County and the Strip, the primary reason for their decrease this month and for the CY (calendar year) is baccarat play, which was significantly off (down $67.1 million) on the Strip and accounted for the entire decrease for the month of May,” Lawton said.

Contact reporter Jeffrey Meehan at jmeehan@pvtimes.com

THE LATEST
Powerful 7.1 earthquake shakes Pahrump
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The U.S. Geological Survey reported a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in Southern California Friday night, shaking Pahrump and cutting power to an estimated 3,000 VEA customers.

Special to Pahrump Valley Times This file photo shows the Pahrump’s Toastmasters at a group ...
Pahrump Toastmasters to host Open House
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

For many people, the thought of standing before a large crowd and speaking is utterly terrifying, one that evokes sweaty palms, butterflies in the stomach and in some cases, near panic. Even taking the lead in speaking to small groups or conducting effective one-on-one conversations can pose a challenge to certain individuals.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo addresses a crowd of appr ...
Nye commissioner Blundo talks budget, roads, Yucca Mountain
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County Commissioner Leo Blundo hosted his second quarterly town hall meeting last week, inviting the community to attend for an evening of discussion regarding subjects of interest to the county’s residents and government.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times Veteran Dennis Eggert, surrounded by smiling members of the ...
Nye County Valor Quilters continue mission to cover veterans with love
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

The Nye County Valor Quilters are continuing on in the mission of wrapping current and former military service members in comforting, healing Quilts of Valor and as of the organization’s most recent presentation ceremony, nearly 500 of these special quilts have been awarded to Nye County residents who gave their service to America.

Nevada State Cinderella program/Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Pictured is Sienna Brown (s ...
Several Nye County winners in statewide Cinderella pageant
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County had several winners in the 2019-20 Nevada State Cinderella Youth Development Scholarship Program and Pageant state competition in Las Vegas.

Rows of solar panels soak up the sun's rays outside Las Vegas City Hall in downtown Las Vegas o ...
New law opens door to solar energy for more Nevada families
By Bailey Schulz Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

Gov. Steve Sisolak signed a solar access bill Tuesday that directs NV Energy to develop between three and 10 solar access programs for low-income customers, residential customers who can’t install rooftop solar and disadvantaged businesses and nonprofit organizations.

Death Valley National Park The warm springs in the Saline Valley (warm springs) are among the h ...
Death Valley National Park: Record of decision issued for plan
Staff Report

The National Park Service announces the availability of the record of decision for the Saline Valley Warm Springs management plan and environmental impact statement, Death Valley National Park announced.

Jeffrey Meehan/Pahrump Valley Times Former Pahrump Valley High School Principal Jennifer Ehrhea ...
Former Nye school district principal files complaint against the school district
By Jeffrey Meehan Pahrump Valley Times

Jennifer Ehrheart, former principal of Pahrump Valley High School, filed a complaint against the Nye County School District in the spring of 2019 over allegations that several employees in the district, including Nye County School District Superintendent Dale Norton, had discriminated against her based on gender, age and physical disability.