Get ready for balloons to soar back into Pahrump

One of the most popular features of hot air balloon shows and events is the nighttime balloon glow, where balloon pilots tether their balloon to the ground and turn on the gas to create a visually stunning light show. (Pahrump Valley Times file)

The last Pahrump Balloon Festival took place in 2022 and after so long without an event of this type, Wrecking Ball Entertainment is preparing to bring one back in February 2026. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Balloon Festival used to be a much-anticipated part of the community calendar and those who have missed it will be sure to have their spirits buoyed by the news that a similar event will be coming early next year. (Pahrump Valley Times file)

The Pahrump Balloon Festival was a part of the community calendar for nearly a decade before fizzling into non-existence but now, one local entertainment company is ready to see this once highly-anticipated event soar back into the valley.

“After several years without a local balloon event, there’s been a noticeable void in the community calendar. Residents and visitors alike miss that splash of color in our skies and that excitement that once drew families and tourists from all over Nevada,” Kelli Sater of Wrecking Ball Entertainment explained during a Nye County Commission meeting this month. “The Hot Air Rally in the Valley is here to bring that magic back - brighter, hopefully better organized and rooted in true community partnership. It’s not just a festival, it’s a celebration of Pahrump’s community spirit.”

Sater was applying for the festival permit necessary for her company to host the Hot Air Rally in the Valley, which is slated for February 2026 at Petrack Park. In order to make certain things flow smoothly and the event is a success, Sater explained that she is partnering with professional hot air balloonist Katie Griggs, who not only has spent decades flying her own balloons but also acts as the flight director of the Great Reno Balloon Race.

“Through her experience and connections in the ballooning community, she has a lot to offer for this event,” Sater remarked, adding, “She has guaranteed we will have at least 30 pilots.”

Now that the permit is secured, Sater can turn her attention to getting everything in place for this large-scale event, which will feature live music, food trucks and vendors, along with early morning balloon launches, tethered balloon rides and during the nighttime hours, balloon glows.

“Because it falls on Valentine’s Day weekend, we’re going to add in some Valentine’s Day fun for people,” Sater detailed. “We’re going to be contacting the local wineries, distilleries and brewery to do a Taste of Pahrump Garden, where people can come and sample the different things that Pahrump’s local distilleries and wineries have to offer.”

Bringing the fun and excitement of hot air balloons back is undoubtedly a primary goal but Sater was quick to emphasize that another big focus will be incorporating philanthropy into the event.

“Local nonprofits will be offered an application to be part of our volunteer program,” she said. “This program gets them a free booth space, their organization named as a sponsor and a majority of the money raised by this festival will be split evenly between participating organizations – this way multiple organizations, from veterans’ groups to youth programs, benefit from the success of the rally.”

Sater said she is expecting the Hot Air Rally in the Valley to attract thousands of attendees from all over the country, many of whom will be staying in local hotels, patronizing area restaurants and shopping at Pahrump businesses.

“This event not only celebrates community pride but also supports our local economy in a meaningful way,” she declared. “With the county’s encouragement and community’s backing, this event has the potential to grow into something very special – one that brings people together, supports local causes and fills our skies with color and joy once again.”

For more information on the upcoming event visit PahrumpRallyintheValley.com

