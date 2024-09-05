Get ready for the USO Benefit Show — how to get tickets

The Nevada Silver Tappers will hold two fundraisers this year as they pay tribute to some of the best of Hollywood musicals. Here’s How to get tickets.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers have become noted for paying tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and regularly raise money to support veterans causes.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Last year, the Nevada Silver Tappers raised $9,000 at the USO Benefit Show and presented half the earnings to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15.

Victor Zech/Southern Nye County Search and Rescue Recognizing the value of the work the nonprofit does, the Silver Tappers have chosen Southern Nye County Search and Rescue as a recipient of the 2024 USO Benefit Show.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers have selected the VFW Veterans Food Bank once again as a beneficiary for its annual USO Benefit Show.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are well-known for their patriotic dance routines and the ladies often take part in local military ceremonies.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers love to entertain but even more, this group loves to support worthy causes. The 2024 USO Benefit Show will help bring in cash to two area nonprofits.

The Nevada Silver Tappers are hoping they’ll be “in the money” as they pay tribute to some of the best of Hollywood musicals during the upcoming USO Benefit Show but the profits from the event won’t be kept by the tap dancing troupe itself. Rather, this entertaining event acts as a fundraiser that will generate much-needed cash for two local causes.

The proceeds from this year’s USO Benefit Show are set to be split between two groups that are near and dear to the hearts of the Silver Tappers. Beneficiaries include Southern Nye County Search and Rescue and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054’s Veterans Food Bank, both nonprofit organizations that perform valuable services in the community.

Southern Nye County Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer arm of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office that has been active since 1963. The organization operates solely on donations and fundraising. Ready to respond 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year to emergency situations, the team assists in a variety of search and rescue operations, providing a crucial support system for the sheriff’s office.

“Our current volunteers have varied backgrounds and many are retired from law enforcement, retired military, medical professionals and avid outdoor enthusiasts,” information about the group detailed. “We are always seeking new members… to help those who have become stranded, lost, injured or worse.”

The VFW Veterans Food Bank, which has been a recipient of USO Show funds in the past as well, was started over a decade ago under the leadership of Viola “Vi” Morrisey. With a vision of ensuring the valley’s veterans would not go hungry, Morrisey established the program that has served thousands upon thousands over the years.

“The food bank is for veterans and their families with minor children in the Pahrump community. It’s open every week on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon,” food bank representatives explained at the 2022 USO Show. “Veterans are eligible to receive one bag of food per week. The bags contain bread, eggs, peanut butter, canned meat and various pasta products. Veterans are invited to select their own fruit, vegetables, dairy and bakery items, depending on what is available seasonally.”

For the second year running, the Silver Tappers will be holding not just one but two performances of the USO Benefit Show, giving residents even more opportunity to get in on the fundraising fun.

The first performance of the USO Show is scheduled for this Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. The second showing is set for Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. Both performances will take place inside the Saddle West Showroom.

Tickets are a $30 donation each.

For more information or to reserve tickets for either showing contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com