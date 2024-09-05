78°F
weather icon Clear
Pahrump, NV
News

Get ready for the USO Benefit Show — how to get tickets

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers love to entertain but even more, t ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers love to entertain but even more, this group loves to support worthy causes. The 2024 USO Benefit Show will help bring in cash to two area nonprofits.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are well-known for their patriotic ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers are well-known for their patriotic dance routines and the ladies often take part in local military ceremonies.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers have selected the VFW Veterans Food ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers have selected the VFW Veterans Food Bank once again as a beneficiary for its annual USO Benefit Show.
Victor Zech/Southern Nye County Search and Rescue Recognizing the value of the work the nonprof ...
Victor Zech/Southern Nye County Search and Rescue Recognizing the value of the work the nonprofit does, the Silver Tappers have chosen Southern Nye County Search and Rescue as a recipient of the 2024 USO Benefit Show.
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Last year, the Nevada Silver Tappers raised $9,000 at the USO ...
John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times Last year, the Nevada Silver Tappers raised $9,000 at the USO Benefit Show and presented half the earnings to the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15.
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers have become noted for paying tribu ...
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The Nevada Silver Tappers have become noted for paying tribute to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces and regularly raise money to support veterans causes.
More Stories
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times A rendering gives a generalized idea of what Longshot Space ...
RENDERINGS: See plans for Hypersonic testing facility in Tonopah
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The phrase "Never Forget" is one the Pahrump Valley Rotary C ...
Rotary to commemorate 9/11 anniversary
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times With strained water resources in Pahrump, officials have sta ...
Replace the Calvada fountain? Why the water board thinks we should
Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada has 28 locally elected conservation districts and th ...
Conservation district seeks recruits — how to get involved
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times
September 5, 2024 - 1:06 pm
 

The Nevada Silver Tappers are hoping they’ll be “in the money” as they pay tribute to some of the best of Hollywood musicals during the upcoming USO Benefit Show but the profits from the event won’t be kept by the tap dancing troupe itself. Rather, this entertaining event acts as a fundraiser that will generate much-needed cash for two local causes.

The proceeds from this year’s USO Benefit Show are set to be split between two groups that are near and dear to the hearts of the Silver Tappers. Beneficiaries include Southern Nye County Search and Rescue and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054’s Veterans Food Bank, both nonprofit organizations that perform valuable services in the community.

Southern Nye County Search and Rescue is an all-volunteer arm of the Nye County Sheriff’s Office that has been active since 1963. The organization operates solely on donations and fundraising. Ready to respond 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year to emergency situations, the team assists in a variety of search and rescue operations, providing a crucial support system for the sheriff’s office.

“Our current volunteers have varied backgrounds and many are retired from law enforcement, retired military, medical professionals and avid outdoor enthusiasts,” information about the group detailed. “We are always seeking new members… to help those who have become stranded, lost, injured or worse.”

The VFW Veterans Food Bank, which has been a recipient of USO Show funds in the past as well, was started over a decade ago under the leadership of Viola “Vi” Morrisey. With a vision of ensuring the valley’s veterans would not go hungry, Morrisey established the program that has served thousands upon thousands over the years.

“The food bank is for veterans and their families with minor children in the Pahrump community. It’s open every week on Wednesday from 10 a.m. to noon,” food bank representatives explained at the 2022 USO Show. “Veterans are eligible to receive one bag of food per week. The bags contain bread, eggs, peanut butter, canned meat and various pasta products. Veterans are invited to select their own fruit, vegetables, dairy and bakery items, depending on what is available seasonally.”

For the second year running, the Silver Tappers will be holding not just one but two performances of the USO Benefit Show, giving residents even more opportunity to get in on the fundraising fun.

The first performance of the USO Show is scheduled for this Sunday, Sept. 8 at 3 p.m. The second showing is set for Saturday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. Both performances will take place inside the Saddle West Showroom.

Tickets are a $30 donation each.

For more information or to reserve tickets for either showing contact Jackie Greco at 775-751-3468.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

MOST READ
THE LATEST
Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times The phrase "Never Forget" is one the Pahrump Valley Rotary C ...
Rotary to commemorate 9/11 anniversary
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Wednesday, Sept. 11 will mark the 23rd anniversary of one of the most horrifying, yet unifying, days in U.S. history – the 9/11 terrorist attacks that claimed the lives of nearly 3,000 people, including hundreds of emergency responders who rushed to save their fellow citizens.

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times With strained water resources in Pahrump, officials have sta ...
Replace the Calvada fountain? Why the water board thinks we should
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Nye County District Attorney Brian Kunzi recently made a suggestion that caught the attention of the Nye County Water District Governing Board. He proposed the county consider replacing one of the most notable landmarks in the Pahrump Valley: the fountain at Calvada Boulevard and Highway 160. The fountain has been at the prominent intersection for decades. Many find beauty and meaning in the site, with the fountain symbolizing the Paiute origins of the word Pahrump — Water Rock.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Nevada has 28 locally elected conservation districts and th ...
Conservation district seeks recruits — how to get involved
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

If readers would like something community and conservation-oriented to dedicate themselves to, the Southern Nye County Conservation District (SNCCD) could be a perfect fit.

Miguel Ortiz-Ramirez
Driver in jack-knife crash charged with DUI
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

The driver of a pickup truck is facing a DUI charge after he was found sleeping inside his jack-knifed truck after a crash, according to the Nye County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin Vallery
NCSO report details fight between inmate, deputy
By Selwyn Harris Pahrump Valley Times

A Nye County Detention Center inmate allegedly verbally and physically assaulted a deputy and medical staff employee late last month.

USDA Deputy Secretary Xochitl Torres Small. (USDA)
Solar project in Pahrump gets $80M federal boost
By Alan Halaly Special to the Pahrump Valley Times

The funding is a part of a larger clean energy initiative that represents the country’s largest rural energy investment since 1936.

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Braintrust Marketing developed several new ad campaign conc ...
This is the new town slogan for Pahrump
By Robin Hebrock Pahrump Valley Times

Since 2019, the town has been running the “You’ll Be Amazed By What You Can Do In Pahrump” campaign but now, this is giving way to an all-new catchphrase — “It’s an Adventure West of Vegas”.