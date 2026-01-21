Get to know your local Elks Lodge – and maybe join too

Stephani Jo Wheeler, manager at Fisher House, was pleased to accept a donation of $1,800 from the Pahrump Elks, to be used to support its program that allows veterans and their families a place to stay while the veteran receives treatment or attends medical appointments at the VA Hospital in North Las Vegas. (Pahrump Elks Lodge)

Elks members Melinda Mills, left, and Pete Kurylowicz, right, present a donation check for $1,000 to VFW Post #10054 Auxiliary members Scott West and Phyllis Pippin, money that was put toward the VFW's Veterans Food Pantry. (Pahrump Elks Lodge)

The Benevolent and Protective Order of the Elks is a nationwide organization dedicated to supporting its communities is a variety of ways, while also creating a welcoming and fun atmosphere for its members. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

The Pahrump Elks Lodge #2796 is located at 2220 E. Basin Avenue and is open to all Elks members seven days a week. Special events that are open to the public also take place here. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Pahrump Elks Exalted Ruler Pete Kurylowicz, left, and Elks Loyal Knight Melinda Mills, right, pose with DAV Chapter #15 member Steve Harrill after the Elks made a donation of toiletries for local veterans. (Pahrump Elks Lodge)

The Pahrump Elks Lodge #2796 is an active part of the local community, with charitable ventures and connection for its members both driving forces.

In the past year alone, this organization has effected positive change through its 100% volunteer-based efforts by supporting veterans, children and other worthy causes but many may not even be aware that lodge is here. That’s why Elks lodge officials are working to get the word out, with the hope of drawing in new members who can then keep the lodge going long into the future.

“We have a board of directors and each year, we all come up with ideas to support the community,” Pahrump Elks Exalted Ruler Pete Kurylowicz told the Pahrump Valley Times. “We do a lot of different things, either directly through our membership or through grants from the national Elks Foundation.”

Providing an overview of the last 10 months, he and Pahrump Elks Secretary Mary Jean Hendrie listed projects for veterans and their families, students in need, vulnerable children and more, illustrating a wide-ranging eye for bettering the community.

“The dictionary project we do is one that is really close to our hearts,” Hendrie said. “We get these dictionaries every year and they are updated to be current. And they’re not just dictionaries, they are learning tools. They list all the continents, all of the presidents of the United States, sign language, all kinds of information.

“We do this for all of our third-grade students in Nye County, except for in Tonopah, which does its own program there,” she continued. “And we don’t just give them the books, we go out there and meet with the kids, it’s hands-on. It’s one of our favorite projects because children up to the second grade are learning to read. Once they reach third grade, they start reading to learn.”

Also geared toward students is the Elks’ annual shoe program, where, working with the Nye County School District, the Elks provide shoes for youth in need. “We go through Big 5 to purchase the shoes and then we go to each individual school to actually fit the kids,” Hendrie explained, while Kurylowicz added, “This year, I also started a sock program for the students. So now when we go out, when we give the kids the shoes, they also get a couple of pairs of socks to go with them.”

Extra adult-sized socks donated to that cause were then used for another of the lodge’s projects — shoe boxes for veterans. Members packed these shoe boxes with items including socks, underwear, shirts and hygiene products before delivering them to the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #10054, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter #15 and Nevada Outreach.

The Elks host an annual First Responders Appreciation Day and breakfasts for veterans, as well as hosting fundraiser for certain causes throughout the year.

On a state level, all of the Elks lodges work as a unit on a singular project, which in Nevada is St. Jude’s Ranch for Children.

“It’s such a wonderful place. The kids who are living there are ones who have physical difficulties or mental challenges or those who have been abused. They also just opened a wing for children who were victims of sex trafficking,” Kurylowicz said, adding, “Really, our goal is to do what we can to support the things that are benefiting our communities, like the VETrans bus service, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Fisher House. It’s all about the community.”

As with any nonprofit organization of this nature, membership is crucial. It is only with the help of many people coming together that the Elks can do what they do for the community.

“The beauty of the lodge is, all the stuff that goes on – like the shoe box projects – is supported by the members. In addition to the dues they pay, we just tell everyone what we need and they do it,” Hendrie remarked. “They’re really great. If it wasn’t for all the members contributing, we couldn’t be successful.”

It’s not all about volunteerism and giving back, however. The Elks provide ample opportunity for fun and connection, with an assortment of activities just for Elks members.

One such activity is the monthly “Blue Pig Breakfast”, where members bring in their transparent, blue piggy bank – given to them upon membership - filled with spare change and exchange it for a free breakfast. The money raised by these breakfasts then goes to St. Jude’s Ranch.

Kurylowicz recently hosted a special members appreciation dinner, too, where everyone was treated to a meal at no cost. “You get little perks here and there,” he noted, adding, “We want our members to know we are thankful for their involvement.”

The lodge also acts as a venue for a variety of other events, such as dinners, games, celebrations for holidays like Mother’s Day, Father’s Day, New Year’s, Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas and pretty much any other activity its members might wish to enjoy.

“We do Monday night tacos, the first Wednesday of the month we do burgers and brats, we have Friday night dinners, all with a nominal fee. We are trying to entice members to come in, so we started hosting a monthly potluck with raffles. We have a lot of fun,” Kurylowicz enthused.

“We also have Cribbage, Mahjong, Texas Train, we have a group of ladies who come in on Thursdays to do water color painting. And that’s just entertainment for them!” Hendrie chimed in.

The biggest challenge for the Elks today is finding younger members but they are hopeful that increased awareness of their presence will lead to more making their way to the organization.

The Elks meet twice monthly and new members are first interviewed, then proposed at one of those meetings, after which a vote is taken and then a formal initiation is held. Requirements to become an Elks include being a U.S. citizen, believing in God and being age 21 or older.

Those interested in learning more can call 775-751-2796 or visit PahrumpElks.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Elks events open to the public

The Pahrump Elks Lodge hosts several events each week that are open to the general public. These include:

■ Trivia Night the first, third and fifth Tuesdays of each month from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

■ Bingo every Thursday from 5 to 7:30 p.m. $1 for one card, $3 for three cards or $5 for 6 cards.

■ Karaoke on Saturdays from 5 to 9 p.m.

The Lodge, located at 2220 E. Basin Avenue, is also available to rent for all kinds of parties, from anniversaries and weddings to birthdays, funerals and more.