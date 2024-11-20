Gobble down some grub at the Community Thanksgiving Dinner

Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times File Each year, there are hundreds of meals served at the Pahrump Holiday Task Force's Annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner, one of the nonprofit's four yearly events intended to draw the community together in celebration.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times File Area residents of all ages and backgrounds are invited to enjoy a free, tasty Thanksgiving meal, complements of the Pahrump Holiday Task Force.

John Clausen/Pahrump Valley Times File Local Elvis impersonator Johnny V will return once again as entertainer for the Community Thanksgiving Dinner, set for next Thursday in Pahrump.

Readying for the Thanksgiving festivities can be a very big undertaking – from meal prep and decorating to hosting and the clean-up. For those who may want to leave all that hard work to others and simply enjoy the holiday, the Community Thanksgiving Dinner is where it’s at.

The Pahrump Holiday Task Force invites all residents and even their visitors to come on down to the NyE Communities Coalition next Thursday, Nov. 28 to enjoy free a buffet of tasty traditional Thanksgiving fare, along with all of the community spirit that this nonprofit organization has become known for.

“We are moving right along with the preparations for the annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner. Our committee has been meeting regularly to plan and put the final touches in place,” task force chair Linda Wright told the Pahrump Valley Times. “Our local Elvis impersonator, Johnny V, will be doing the music for us and we have been blessed with wonderful sponsors this year, including Spine and Wellness Management Group, Living Free, Saddle West, Nathan Adelson Hospice, Heritage Bible Church, the NyECC and Valley Electric. The Nye County Sheriff’s Office is even helping out by cooking our turkeys!”

Alongside the freshly roasted turkey, Community Thanksgiving Dinner attendees will be treated to stuffing, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetables, rolls and cranberries, all topped off with pie and an assortment of beverages. “Yummy!” Wright enthused.

The town of Pahrump is known as a highly patriotic community and that sense of appreciation for those who have served extends to the task force, too. Each year, the veterans of the valley are provided their own dedicated seats with food service right at their tables, an honor offered as just one way to say thank you to those who have served.

“As always, we will honor our veterans with special tables set up just for them. They will be escorted to the tables, where they will be served by our amazing volunteers,” Wright detailed.

And speaking of volunteers, Wright was quick to add that anyone willing to lend a hand to make the holiday a special one for the community is encouraged to get involved. There are many tasks that must be performed to ensure a smooth and successful meal for everyone, ranging from table set-up and kitchen prep to greeting attendees, escorting them to tables and serving at the buffet. But there is one particular task that the Pahrump Holiday Task Force could use additional manpower for, breaking down and cleaning after the event is over.

“We need volunteers to help with clean-up,” Wright emphasized. “We never seem to have enough volunteer sign-ups to assist in this area. This is a great need!”

There will be a volunteer orientation the evening prior to the event, Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 4:30 p.m. inside the NyECC Activities Center for those interested in taking part.

The Community Thanksgiving Dinner is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day at the activities center, 1020 E. Wilson Road.

For more information, to sign up as a volunteer or to donate to the cause email PahrumpHolidayTaskForce@gmail.com

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com

Volunteer orientation

■ Wednesday, Nov. 27

■ 4:30 p.m.

■ NyECC Activities Center

Volunteer opportunities:

■ table set-up

■ kitchen prep

■ greeting attendees

■ escorting them to tables

■ serving at the buffet

■ break-down and clean-up