Gov. Lombardo appoints a new superintendent of public instruction

On Monday, Sept. 29, Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo officially announced the appointment of Victor Wakefield as the new Nevada superintendent of public instruction.

“I enthusiastically welcome Dr. Wakefield back to Nevada. His experience as a former State Board member will help promote collaborative conversations to improve outcomes for students,” stated Nevada State Board of Education President Dr. Katie Dockweiler in the press release.

Wakefield previously served on Nevada’s State Board of Education from 2015 to 2017. He started his career in Gary, Indiana as a middle school English teacher.

“After teaching, he recruited hundreds of high-potential leaders nationwide through Teach For America (TFA). He led TFA’s training for 250 early-career educators in Clark County, reaching over 15,000 students,” the press release informed. “Over 16 years, Victor held key roles at TFA, including executive director of TFA-Las Vegas (2011- 2016), and national vice president for regions (2016), overseeing 16 regions.”

The press release noted that Wakefield onboarded close to 3,000 teachers during his management of TFA’s response to the pandemic in 2020. He then handled national strategy when he served as vice president for Special Projects.

“Victor is the right leader at the right time for Nevada’s public education system. He received a unanimous recommendation from the State Board of Education—a testament to his qualifications, vision, and commitment to improving outcomes for all students,” the governor said in the press release. “I look forward to working closely with him to build on the monumental reforms we have already made and ensure that every child in Nevada has access to a high-quality education.”

Wakefield received his doctor of education from Johns Hopkins University in 2020, where he also taught classes. He served as a senior fellow at Nevada Guinn Center from 2017 to 2020. Wakefield is a Leadership Las Vegas and Leadership Institute of Nevada alumnus.

“This is a generational moment for public education in Nevada with historic investments and bipartisan reforms,” stated Wakefield in the press release. “I am excited to return to Nevada, build on the points of progress, and help advance Governor Lombardo’s vision that every Nevada student receives an education that unlocks opportunities, propels them into the workforce, and strengthens society.”

The new Nevada superintendent of public instruction will start his appointment on Oct. 27.

