Government offices and courts closed for Christmas holiday

The Nye County Public Communications manager announces that an executive order provides for the closure of executive departments and agencies of the federal government on Dec. 24, 2025, and Dec. 26, 2025. In alignment with this order, Nye County’s government offices will recognize these additional dates as official holidays for county employees.

All county and town offices, and Fifth Judicial District court, including the Justice Courts in Pahrump, Beatty and Tonopah, will be closed from Wednesday, Dec. 24, 2025, through Friday, Dec. 26, 2025, in recognition of Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Offices will also be closed on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2026, in observance of New Year’s Day.

Regular business hours will resume on Monday, Dec. 29, 2025.

Emergency service offices will be closed, but field operations will continue as usual. Animal control remains available on holidays and weekends at 775‑751‑6315. Leave a detailed message so staff can respond appropriately.