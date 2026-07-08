Governor Lombardo named new vice chair of Western Governors’ Association

Republican Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo is the new vice chair of the bipartisan Western Governors’ Association (WGA) and will serve with recently named chair Democratic Hawaii Gov. Josh Green through July 2027.

“It is an honor to serve as vice chair of the Western Governors’ Association and continue working alongside my fellow governors to advance practical, bipartisan solutions for the people of the Western United States,” Lombardo said in a statement. “The strength of the WGA has always been its commitment to collaboration and results-driven leadership. Governor Green is a dedicated physician and public servant, and I look forward to supporting his leadership as we advance the Health Beyond Healthcare initiative and enhance the quality of life for the people we serve.”

Lombardo officially assumed the role of vice chair last Wednesday, July 1, during the WGA Annual Meeting in Utah. Green was 2026 WGA vice chair before becoming chair last Wednesday.

“I look forward to partnering with Governor Lombardo over the coming year as we continue WGA’s strong tradition of bipartisan collaboration to address the challenges and opportunities facing the American West,” Green explained in a statement. “Mahalo to [Utah] Governor Spencer Cox for his outstanding leadership over the past year, and I know Governor Lombardo’s experience and commitment to public service will be a tremendous asset to the association.”

The WGA represents the governors of the 22 westernmost states and territories including California, Nevada, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, South Dakota, North Dakota, Hawaii, Alaska, American Samoa, Northern Mariana Islands and Guam.

“We are thrilled to welcome Governor Lombardo as vice chair of the Western Governors’ Association,” WGA Executive Director Jack Waldorf said in a press release. “His commitment to the West and strong relationships with fellow Western governors reflect the collaborative spirit of the region. Governor Lombardo is the kind of pragmatic leader who has helped make WGA a trusted forum for solving problems and advancing lasting bipartisan policy. We look forward to seeing how he and WGA’s new chair, Hawaii Governor Josh Green, will guide the association into its next chapter.”

For more information about the Western Governors’ Association, visit westgov.org.

Contact reporter Elijah Dulay at edulay@pvtimes.com