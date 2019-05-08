Graduation nears at Great Basin College in Pahrump

Special to the Pahrump Valley Times Awards include 42 associate degrees, eight bachelor’s degrees, and 10 certificates, Great Basin College announced.

A total of 62 degrees and certificates will be awarded to Great Basin College students in Pahrump and surrounding areas later this week.

Awards include 42 associate degrees, eight bachelor’s degrees, and 10 certificates.

Two alternative route to licensure education graduates are also among those who will be recognized at commencement.

The Great Basin College Pahrump Valley Center will host its Associate of Applied Science Nursing Pinning at 5 p.m. at Mountain Fall Golf Club on Friday, May 10.

The degrees and certificates will formally be awarded at the Great Basin College Commencement Ceremony at Valley Electric Conference Center at noon on Saturday, May 11.