Grape Stomp returning to its original home

If readers haven't had a chance to sip some of Charleston Peak Winery's wines, there is no better time to check them out than at the upcoming Grape Stomp, where wine tasting, food trucks, live music and grape squishing contests will bring all the fun of the harvest season. (Chris Wessling/Charleston Peak Winery)

The 2025 Grape Stomp will be held at its original home - the former Pahrump Valley Winery, now Charleston Peak Winery - this October and tickets to the event are now on sale. (Chris Wessling/Charleston Peak Winery)

With the season of harvest upon the valley, one of the most beloved community events in Pahrump’s history, the Grape Stomp, will soon be returning to its original home.

The Grape Stomp was started in the early 2000s as a yearly headliner for the former Pahrump Valley Winery and it quickly became a popular fall-time favorite. However, when the business changed hands from the Lokens to Kathy Trout in 2018, legal challenges ultimately led to it being halted. The last Grape Stomp hosted at the Pahrump Valley Winery took place in 2019.

Last year, Jack Sanders decided it was high time to revive the event and a Grape Stomp was held his own location of Sanders Family Winery. Then, issues regarding Sanders’ liquor licensure looked as if they were going to put the kibosh on the event once again. But with the reopening of the Pahrump Valley Winery under new ownership and a new name – Charleston Peak Winery – the event has now been rescued and will once again take place at the sprawling winery where it originated.

“The barrels are ready and the grapes are waiting as the Grape Stomp makes its highly anticipated return to Pahrump at Charleston Peak Winery, presented in partnership with Artesian Cellars,” an announcement from the winery detailed. “The all-day harvest celebration will welcome wine-lovers and the local community back for a festive fall tradition. The family-friendly event invites guests to sip, stomp and celebrate with a variety of activities, from grape-stomping contests and wine tastings to food trucks and more. Throughout the day, the winery will come alive with music from Ali Murphy, Rick Scanlan and DJ Ruh Roh, along with a selfie booth, local food vendors and a stunning backdrop of desert mountain views.”

Advance general admission tickets to the Grape Stomp start at $5 per person for attendees who will not be tasting Charleston Peak’s wine offerings. Tickets for admission plus six tastings run $15 per person in advance. There will be a limited number of admission tickets available the day of the event, which will cost $10 with no tastings or $20 with six tastings. As a benefit of their membership, Charleston Peak Wine Society members can receive up to four complimentary tickets by contacting the winery in advance or by redeeming their tickets on site.

For those who think they have the fast footwork needed to oust the competition in the stomping itself, they will want to register their team as soon as possible, as the contest is limited to just 24 teams of two. Participation for the stomp costs $50 per team and contenders are encouraged to don fun and festive attire, too, with prizes to be awarded to the best stompers.

All tickets can be purchased online at EventBrite.com by searching “Grape Stomp” in Pahrump. Taxes and fees apply.

“Come join us at Charleston Peak Winery, in partnership with Artesian Cellars, for a day of fun and grape squishing,” the winery encourages. “Get ready to roll up your pants and stomp some grapes the old-fashioned way. It’s a messy but oh so satisfying experience! Bring your friends and family for a day of laughter, good wine and memories that will last a lifetime. Don’t worry about getting your feet dirty, we’ll have hoses ready to clean you off afterwards! Whether you’re a wine connoisseur or just looking for a good time, grape stomp is the event for you. Mark your calendars and get ready to squish, stomp and sip your way through a fantastic day at Charleston Peak Winery.”

The 2025 Grape Stomp is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 18 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Charleston Peak Winery 3810 Winery Road.

For more information visit CharlestonPeakWinery.com or call 775-751-7800.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com