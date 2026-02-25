Great Basin College set to expand CDL training program to Pahrump

A Nevada GOED grant is helping to fund the expansion in an effort to address the shortage of CDL drivers.

If readers have ever considered taking courses to earn their Commercial Driver's License, they'll soon have the chance to do so locally. Great Basin College is expanding its CDL training to the Pahrump area, with enrollment anticipated for this fall. (Great Basin College)

Great Basin College has provided Commercial Driver's License training at its Elko campus since 2015 and now, the college is readying to expand this course option into Ely, Winnemucca and Pahrump. (Great Basin College)

With the help of funding from the Nevada Governor's Office of Economic Development, Great Basin College is expanding its Commercial Driver's License training courses to its Pahrump Valley Center, with enrollment expected to start in the fall. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

Those certified to drive large commercial vehicles are a crucial part of the local economy - supporting the transportation of goods and people, the mining industry and construction - but in the state of Nevada, there is an ongoing shortage of licensed commercial drivers.

In an effort to address this issue, Great Basin College is now readying to expand its Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) courses to each of its campuses across the state, including right here in the Pahrump Valley, with plans calling for enrollment to start this autumn.

“Great Basin College has been awarded $630,962 in Workforce Innovations for a New Nevada (WINN) funding from the Nevada Governor’s Office of Economic Development to expand its Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training program,” a news release issued last week detailed. “The funding will allow GBC to increase Class A CDL training at its Elko Campus, expand training to Ely, Pahrump and Winnemucca and launch a new Class B CDL program in Elko.”

The goal of the expansion is to strengthen Nevada’s transportation and logistics industries by creating a workforce of trained individuals to take up commercial driver jobs in the future.

“With strong employer demand and high-wage opportunities throughout rural Nevada, expanding our CDL program ensures students can access short-term training that leads directly to employment,” GBC President Amber Donnelli stated. “This investment helps us meet industry needs while creating economic opportunity for our students and communities.”

So, just how much demand is there and just how much do CDL certified drivers stand to make?

“According to Occupational Information Network (ONET), hourly wages for heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers in nonmetropolitan Nevada range from $23.56 to $39.23 per hour,” GBC Executive Director of Institutional Advancement and Communications Leslie Maple explained for the Pahrump Valley Times. “The average hourly wage in nonmetropolitan Nevada is $35.34, which is higher than the national average of $27.62. ONET projects the profession will grow 27%, with an estimated 2,550 openings, between 2022 and 2032.”

GBC has been offering its CDL-A program at its Elko campus since 2015 and in the more than 10 years of its operation, the program has born positive results.

“GBC has maintained strong student success and job placement rates, with graduates securing employment in high-demand transportation, logistics, mining support and construction roles,” the news release noted. “Elko County, the city of Elko and regional employers, including Pilot Thomas Logistics, Redi Services, Capurro Trucking and Wells Propane, have expressed strong support for the expansion, citing current and projected hiring needs for CDL-licensed drivers.”

GBC is aiming to open enrollment for the expanded CDL training in the fall, with Maple explaining that the classes will launch as soon as all of the necessary parts are in place.

“Enrollment in Pahrump will open once grant-funded equipment, including a CDL-A truck and trailer and a CDL-B vehicle, is in place and an additional instructor is hired,” Maple stated. “Following that, we will work directly with the Pahrump community to determine which program, CDL-A or CDL-B, best meets local workforce needs before launching enrollment at our center locations. We are targeting fall 2026 to have the new instructor and equipment in place.”

The cost to complete a CDL-A course at GBC runs approximately $5,800. The CDL-B, once established, will be shorter in duration and come at a lower cost. “GBC also works with industry partners who may sponsor scholarships to help reduce financial barriers for students,” Maple added.

For more information on CDL training, call the GBC Continuing Education Office at 775-327-5300.

Contact reporter Robin Hebrock at rhebrock@pvtimes.com