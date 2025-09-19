Green waste Saturdays

As of July 1, residential household waste was the only waste that could be disposed of free of charge at Nye County landfills, with all other categories of waste subject to fees. Now, however, every Saturday of the month property owners can self-haul their yard clippings, trees, weeds and leaves to the dump without charge. (Robin Hebrock/Pahrump Valley Times)

This Saturday, for the first time since Nye County instituted its new tipping fees, residents will be able to take their yard waste to the landfill and dump it, free of charge.

Further, every Saturday of the month will now be free for the dumping of green waste, an action that came at the express request of the Nye County Commission.

“This program is expected to reduce unauthorized dumping and encourage safe, responsible disposal of organic waste,” information regarding the fee waiver detailed. “The waiver will result in a modest reduction of landfill tipping fee revenue. However, these costs may be offset by decreased expenses associated with the cleanup of illegally dumped green waste in the community.”

Green waste is defined as yard clippings, branches, leaves and other similar organic material, with Nye County Public Works Director Tom Bolling stressing that no other type of waste can be included in loads subject to the fee waiver.

“It can only be green waste, it cannot be household, no construction and demolition, it cannot be a mixed load. It has to be all trees, shrubs, anything you pull out of your yard,” Bolling reiterated during the commission’s Sept. 16 meeting.

He also noted that the waiver only applies to property owners who are hauling their yard waste themselves, stating, “If you’re being paid to do it [haul yard waste], you will be charged.”

Commissioner John Koenig jumped in to question why household waste, which is already accepted without charge, would not be allowed with the green waste loads. Bolling replied that this is primarily because different types of waste go to different locations at the dump.

The subject of the landfill tipping fees, which went into effect on July 1, has been a point of contention among community members and several spoke on the waiver Tuesday afternoon, criticizing the tipping fees overall and the commission for having approved them.

Commissioner Bruce Jabbour defended his fellow board members, explaining that at the time that the fee increases were presented, “There was a lot of information that was not clear. It was not clear for me, it was not clear for us.

“And so, we’re getting a hold on this,” he continued, foreshadowing future adjustments in the landfill fees structure. “This is a first step and I appreciate public works… presenting this and getting this in front of everybody as a first step. It’s not over. We are having meetings, I am having meetings with everybody involved.”

As originally presented, the green waste fee waiver was recommended for the first Saturday of every month but both commissioner John Koenig and Jabbour felt that would result in a traffic back-up, particularly in Pahrump. Therefore, Koenig made a motion to approve the waiver of green waste tipping fees at Nye County landfills every Saturday of the month, with a second from Jabbour. That motion passed with all in favor.

For more information on local landfill tipping fees visit CandSWaste.com or call Nye County Public Works at 775-751-6262.

