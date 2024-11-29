Greg Hafen II selected as leader of Nevada Assembly Caucus

Hafen replaces former Minority Leader Assemblyman PK O’Neill as the leader of the Republican Assembly members.

After serving six years as a Nevada Republican Assemblyman, Gregory Hafen II, R-Pahrump was recently selected as the Republican caucus leader for the 2025 legislative session, the caucus stated in a news release.

Hafen will replace former Minority Leader Assemblyman PK O’Neill as the leader of the Republican Assembly members.

As a result, Hafen is now “poised to guide Republican legislators in their efforts to promote responsible governance, to strengthen Nevada’s economy, and uphold the principles of liberty and opportunity for all,” the caucus wrote in its Friday Nov. 22 statement.

“I am deeply honored by the trust my colleagues have placed in me to serve as their leader,” Hafen said in a statement. “Together, we will work to address the challenges facing our state and advocate for policies that reflect the values of hardworking families across Nevada.”

The assemblyman’s comments were supported by Southern Assistant Minority Leader Assemblywoman Melissa Hardy, along with Northern Assistant Minority Leader Greg Koenig and Minority Whip Assemblyman Toby Yurek.

Hafen, who has served in the Assembly since 2018, works as the general manager for Pahrump Utility Co., and has gained experience as a planning commissioner, chairman of the Desert View Hospital Board and member of the Nevada Taxpayer Association.

Efforts by the Pahrump Valley Times to reach Hafen for comments on his ascension to caucus leader were unsuccessful.